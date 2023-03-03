Returning for 2023 after a three year break due to the pandemic, the awards event is now entering its second decade to celebrate and shine a light on our region’s great family businesses.

Organised by The Wilson Organisation – a third-generation Nottingham-based family business – the awards are the Midlands’ only initiative dedicated to celebrating and recognising the success, achievements and innovations of the region’s family run and owned businesses.

With 10 categories to choose from, there are accolades suitable for businesses of all sizes, across all sectors. Categories include Family Business of the Year, Best Small Family Business, Rising Stars, Employer of the Year, and Director of the Year. There is also Fastest Growing Family Business, Construction and Property Excellence, Manufacturing Excellence and Digital Excellence.

Midlands Family Business Awards 2019

New for 2023, the organisers have added the Sustainability Award, sponsored by Flame UK, which will highlight the very best of the region’s environmentally-minded family businesses.

The Wilkins Group was crowned Family Business of the Year at the 10th Midlands Family Business Awards in 2019 and is confirmed as headline sponsor for 2023.

Category sponsors include Buckles Solicitors, Family Business Futures, Human Alchemy, PwC, Shakespeare Martineau and Ward.

Submissions are judged by an independent panel led by a family business leader and all finalists are entered into the People’s Choice Awards, which is decided purely by public vote.

Move Against Cancer is the chosen charity that the awards will be supporting this year, with all profits from the awards evening donated.

The black-tie awards ceremony is being held on 29 June and will be a summer event held at Kelham Hall near Newark. John Pye & Sons are sponsors of the Drinks Reception at the event.

Having previously attracted over 300 guests, including sponsors, judges and finalists, the evening is a real celebration of the achievements of family businesses and is the ideal opportunity to bring teams together to enjoy an evening hearing positive stories and meeting other family-owned businesses.

Group managing director of The Wilson Organisation and awards co-founder, Charlotte Perkins, said: “Myself and my sister Annabel are so pleased to be bringing back the Midlands Family Business Awards, after a three-year break. It’s fantastic to have our current Family Business of the Year, The Wilkins Group, as our headline sponsor. Thanks to Justin and the Wilkins family, we’ll see them hand over the crown to their successor, which will be a very special moment to start our second Awards decade.

“We have taken the opportunity to mix things up a bit. We have always held the awards ceremony and dinner in November but decided that a summer event would give us the perfect opportunity to have our celebration in summer-style.

“Putting your family business forward for an award can reap a host of benefits and rewards beyond the trophy and title so I encourage as many as possible to get involved and submit an application.

“There are so many family businesses that are having a remarkable impact on the Midlands region and beyond, and we can’t wait to see what brilliant work they’ve been doing. I wish all the businesses who enter the very best of luck!”

All entrants for the awards will receive a free annual membership for online platform Family Business Futures. Created in 2020 by The Wilson Organisation to support the awards, it provides a unique opportunity to learn from family business experts, and to discuss family and business issues in a safe online environment, with a like-minded network