A prominent building in the heart of Chesterfield’s town centre is set to undergo an extensive refurbishment – with its new owners aiming to help revitalise the high street.

The three-storey property at 10 High Street, located alongside the old Marks & Spencer building, has been purchased by commercial interior design and build company We Are Spaces.

Having acquired the Grade II listed building for an undisclosed sum at auction earlier this year, We Are Spaces is committed to maintaining it as a commercial space – with the aim of attracting smaller businesses that can drive footfall and increase spending within the town centre.

The deal was completed with legal advice and support from leading regional law firm Banner Jones’ commercial property team, and the property was purchased through the auction house Mark Jenkinson.

This computer-generated image from We Are Spaces shows what the refurbished building could look like. Credit: We Are Spaces Ltd

Amy Revell, co-founder and creative director at We Are Spaces, said: “As a business, we are committed to projects that reinvigorate the high street – particularly those that bring derelict buildings back into commercial use. Having acquired the site earlier this year, we are now in the early stages of the planning process, with refurbishment works expected to start within a few months.”

“We are dedicated to maintaining this unit as a vibrant commercial space that will help drive footfall, attract more out of town visitors and bolster the local economy by contributing to Chesterfield’s dynamic business environment.”

We Are Spaces added that their plans to sympathetically refurbish the High Street building will factor in its heritage and history, whilst also incorporating state-of-the-art technology to ensure it meets the latest sustainability and environmental standards.

Ben Couch, from Banner Jones' commercial property team, advised We Are Spaces on the acquisition. He added: “We are delighted to have worked alongside the team at We Are Spaces to support their latest acquisition.

“As a fellow Chesterfield Champion it’s great to have been involved in yet another project that will fundamentally improve the High Street’s commercial offering, benefiting not only local businesses and the local community, but also the local economy.”

The acquisition bolsters We Are Spaces' existing portfolio and, upon completion, will complement Chesterfield Council’s ongoing commitment to reinvigorating the high street through its Vitality and Viability of Centres plan – which includes the revitalisation of the town centre and the new Waterside scheme.

The building spans 3,355 sq ft and features independent pedestrian access to the upper two floors.

