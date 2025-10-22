Employers urged to inspire and recruit local talent

Businesses across Chesterfield are encouraged to play a vital role in developing the town’s future workforce by actively engaging with local schools.

Local employers are invited to participate in activities that provide students with invaluable exposure to the world of work, including:

Attending careers fairs

Supporting mock interviews

Participating in employer Q&A sessions

Offering work experience placements for students

These activities also allow businesses to identify and nurture emerging talent early.

Careers talk to Chesterfield College Students

Schools seeking to collaborate with employers this year include Brookfield Community School, Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Outwood Academy Hasland Hall, Outwood Academy Newbold, Parkside Community School, Springwell Community College, St Mary’s Catholic High School, Tupton Hall, Whittington Green School and Netherthorpe School.

There is also an opportunity to support Chesterfield College and University of Derby students.

The aim is to strengthen links between education and business, giving young people real-world experience and guidance to help shape their career paths.

Andy Kelly, Headteacher at Parkside Community School, highlights the value of collaboration between local schools and businesses.

He said: “When businesses and schools work together, they have a powerful impact on the future of young people. Activities like mock interviews, careers fairs, and Q&A sessions offer students meaningful insights into the world of work – helping them build confidence, raise aspirations and make informed career choices.

“At Parkside Community School, we are committed to preparing our students for life beyond the classroom. We welcome and encourage Chesterfield businesses to get involved. Together, we can inspire the next generation and ensure they’re equipped and motivated to contribute to the success of the local economy.

Diane Beresford, Chair of the Chesterfield Skills and Employment Partnership and Deputy CEO of East Midlands Chamber said: “Engaging with schools isn’t just about giving back – it’s a strategic move for businesses looking to future proof their workforce. By connecting with students early, businesses can identify emerging talent, shape young people’s understanding of industry expectations, and build awareness of the career paths available locally.

This collaboration allows businesses to influence the skills being developed, ensuring they align with real-world needs. It’s also a chance to raise your company’s profile among future employees and gain fresh insights into the mindset of the next generation entering the workforce.”

Ivan Fomin, Board member of Destination Chesterfield and Managing Director of MSE Hiller said: “We’ve seen first-hand the value of engaging with local schools. By offering work experience placements and participating in careers events, we’ve been able to connect with young people who are enthusiastic, curious, and eager to learn.

"It’s helped us raise awareness of the career opportunities available in engineering and manufacturing, while also giving us insight into the expectations and aspirations of the next generation. These interactions have not only benefited the students – they’ve also helped us shape our recruitment approach and strengthen our ties with the local community.”

For more information on how your business can support local schools, including a list of schools and event dates, please visit: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support/skills/engage-with-schools-and-colleges/.

Looking to upskill your workforce and strengthen your business? Chesterfield businesses of all sizes can access skills advice by emailing: [email protected] or visiting: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support/skills/