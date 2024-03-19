Emerging gas engineer from Buxton reaches semi-final stage of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marking a decade of the nationwide competition which shines a light on the UK & Ireland’s very best future talent, this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice received more than 1,800 applications.

Entries have now been whittled down to just 33, all of whom are in with the chance of being crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 at the national final in May.

Ethan, 21, who is currently studying Level 3 Gas Engineering at Chesterfield College, says:

“I can’t believe I’ve reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024. For me, an apprenticeship isn’t just about learning new skills, it’s helped me unlock a passion. To reach the semi-finals is a result of my dedication and determination to embark on a successful career in the trades. I’m really proud to have made it to the semi-finals and I’m excited to showcase my story so far, I hope it’s enough to secure my place in the final and be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024.”

“I was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, Tourette syndrome, Dyspraxia, and Dyslexia when I was 14 years old. I had always aspired to be a plumber, but due to the unique challenges associated with these disabilities, I thought it was out of my reach. However, through perseverance, dedication, and the support of my family, friends, tutors, and colleagues I have successfully navigated these challenges.”

Ethan was shortlisted for the semi-final for his passion, dedication, and ambition – which shone through in their application. He says: “I have overcome significant challenges associated with my disabilities to become the best plumbing and gas heating engineering apprentice I can be. In the future, I would like to support other aspiring apprentices and use my success story to help others overcome their own barriers.”

This year’s final will return to London in May, where the top 10 apprentices will face a panel of industry experts to showcase why they believe they should be this year’s champion. Only one will be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice and receive a career-boosting £10,000 trade bundle made up of tools, tech and training – everything they need to excel in their chosen trade.

The judging panel includes representatives from Screwfix, the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, and the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting.

In addition, Astrid Arnold, winner of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2023, will also be at the final to talk about her own experiences and share some of the exciting projects she’s been a part of since being crowned champion.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, says: “The skills gap facing our industry is showing no signs of slowing down, so it remains as crucial as ever to highlight just how rewarding a career in the trades can be.

“Once again, the calibre of entries this year has been amazing, and every one of the 33 semi-finalists are a shining example of how hard work and passion can take you anywhere. Regardless of who makes the final 10, they should all be incredibly proud of their achievement, and I have no doubt they’ve inspired even more people to consider a career in the trades. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to the final in May!”