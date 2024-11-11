EMA outlines the ways it plays a positive role in the region

East Midlands Airport (EMA) has continued to take action to decarbonise its operations, support neighbouring communities and enable local people to gain training and employment, a new report shows.

The airport has published its Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 2023/24 which outlines its efforts to play a positive role in the region and drive forward plans to create a sustainable future for all.

As the UK’s first airport with commercial grade wind turbines on site, EMA used 100% electricity from renewable sources and joined East Midlands Hydrogen, the UK’s largest hydrogen cluster, which could help towards becoming net zero carbon by 2038 - a commitment by its parent company Manchester Airports Group (MAG). It also diverted 100% of its waste from landfill and continued to use car parking revenue to improve public transport options to access the site.

In March, EMA hosted an industry-first Youth Summit which brought together all three of MAG’s Youth Forums to inform and listen to views from young people about sustainability and the future of the aviation sector. This is in addition to EMA’s Aerozone, a facility pioneered by the airport 14 years ago which showcases the wide variety of aviation career paths available to young people through interactive activities and presentations from industry experts. Earlier this year, the Aerozone moved into a new building and 2,184 young people have accessed Aerozone support - 87% of whom were from schools within 20 miles of the airport.

EMA also runs an Academy through a new partnership with Nottingham College, giving skills and employment training designed for people to join or develop their careers in the aviation industry. The EMA Academy supported 6,200 jobseekers in 2023/4 – 4,000 more than the previous year – with a quarter gaining employment. In January, EMA hosted its inaugural Meet the Buyer event, which brought together more than 100 firms to create new business partnerships and open the door to significant supply chain opportunities at the airport. The event has so far generated more than £1.8bn for local businesses.

The airport continued its commitment to engagement with and support for local communities, awarding £533,289 in grants for local groups and projects, providing 130 engagement opportunities and colleagues giving 3,427 hours volunteering locally.

EMA’s Managing Director, Steve Griffiths, said: “The achievements outlined in this report confirm our commitment to decarbonising aviation, inspiring the next generation and supporting our local communities.

“As a major employer in our region, supporting more than 7,000 jobs across the airport site, we know the important role we can play in driving social and economic prosperity. As we look to the opportunity of creating more than 12,000 new jobs in the region by optimising our cargo operation’s potential, we will keep our eyes firmly on our commitment to creating a sustainable future for all.”