Elegant Touch Beauty triumphs as Large Salon of the Year at professional beauty awards

A Derbyshire beauty salon is celebrating after winning top prize in its category at the industry’s biggest national beauty awards ceremony in London.

Elegant Touch Beauty, based at Mercia Marina, near Willington, South Derbyshire, was named Large Salon of the Year at the glittering event hosted by Professional Beauty magazine on Sunday night. It is the first time the business has entered the annual awards.

The prestigious award comes on the back of a year in which owner Anna Inglis tripled the size of her operation by moving to larger premises on the marina’s iconic Boardwalk development last summer.

Anna launched Elegant Touch Beauty in 2012 at the age of 18 from a rented salon space in Hilton, South Derbyshire. She relocated to Mercia Marina two years later and now employs more than 10 staff at the larger premises.

Anna (33), who took almost her entire team to the black tie awards ceremony at The Brewery, in Chiswell Street, London, said: “We are all just blown away on the night when we heard our name being called out. It was exciting to even be shortlisted, but to be named overall winner was just amazing.”

Professional Beauty magazine received hundreds of entries for the Large Salon of the Year category, which was whittled down to five shortlisted candidates from across the UK.

Awards judge Sara Shoemark visited the Mercia Marina business in November, declaring her treatment at Elegant Touch to be one of the best massages she had ever had and describing her visit to the salon as “flawless”.

When the award result was announced by celebrity compere Jamie Laing, the TV presenter of ‘Made in Chelsea’ fame, he introduced the winning salon as “beautiful, with highly trained staff and an exceptional level of care.”

Anna said: “Just to receive that feedback was incredible. But to go on and win the award at our very first attempt proves that we must be doing something right for our lovely customers.”

The salon has always aimed to go above and beyond in terms of client experience. As such, it offers welcome trays, an extensive beverage menu, free goodie bags, birthday rewards and VIP incentives. As well as salon treatments such as massage, nail treatments and waxing, it offers non-invasive body sculpting, IPL and the latest skincare transformation treatments such as HydraFacial.

In an unprecedented move, Anna closed the salon for two days so that the team could attend the recent awards ceremony in London, with the exception of an apprentice who is under 18.

Elegant Touch Beauty is not alone at Mercia Marina in terms of awards success. Neighbouring business Lotus Indian Kitchen’s gongs include a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award, while The Boardwalk development itself won national architecture awards after it opened in 2015.

Similar plaudits are likely when the marina’s landmark Promenade development, which includes 15 luxury waterside apartments, is completed next year.

The marina has also won countless Visit England tourism awards and David Bellamy Gold Conservation Awards over the years.

Robert Neff, general manager of Mercia Marina, said: “We are so pleased for Anna and her wonderful team at Elegant Touch Beauty. Their customer service is second-to-none and they fully deserve this fantastic award recognition.

“The salon has an exceptional draw from all parts of the county and beyond, and makes a wonderful addition to the marina’s retail offering. It’s great to see yet another national award being added to the marina’s tally!”

For further information about the salon, visit www.eleganttouchuk.co.uk

To find out more about what Mercia Marina has to offer, visit www.merciamarina.co.uk.