Eighty delegates attend Timms Solicitors’ Care Conference in Derby

Leading law firm Timms Solicitors welcomed 80 delegates to its annual care conference and presented a cheque to a leading Derby charity following the event.

This year’s annual childcare conference for fellow professionals focused on the value of fact finding within care proceedings and how this can change the course of a case.

Timms is recognised as a leading Family Law firm with an experienced childcare team working across its offices in Derby, Burton-upon-Trent and Swadlincote.

The firm organised its eleventh annual conference at Derby’s Pride Park Stadium which was attended by delegates from across the East Midlands.

Timms Managing Partner Fiona Moffat, left, and Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound.

Guest speakers included Dr Margaret Crawford, MB ChB DCH MRCP FRCP FRCPCH, Consultant Paediatrician, Christopher Adams, Barrister, St Philips Chambers and Sarah Rist, Independent Social Workers and Dr Jen Bradley, Clinical Psychologist at Hubs & Co.

The aim of the conference, which was entitled To Find Fact or Not to Find Fact, was to provide a thought-provoking insight into the approach of the family courts to fact finding within care proceedings. Very often a finding of fact hearing can change the course of a case, conversely, if there is a decision not to have a fact-finding hearing, this too can change the course of a case.

The not-for-profit event raised £500 which was presented to Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound in Derby. Since 2002, the charity has been tackling child sexual exploitation by providing high quality tailored one-to-one support to victims and young people at risk in Derby and Derbyshire.

Timms Managing Partner Fiona Moffat, who presented the cheque, said: “This event was very well attended, and it is always hugely valuable to bring professionals together at our annual care conferences. Our conferences focus on different aspects of law relating to children and they are designed to share key topical knowledge across the profession, giving advice and understanding to help everyone in their day-to-day jobs.

“As part of this event, Timms always donates to charity and this year we were delighted to support Safe and Sound in Derby. This charity’s vision is `to always be there when young people need us and to prevent exploitation whenever and however, we can`.

“This statement really resonated with the team at Timms, and we are proud to be supporting this city-based charity.”