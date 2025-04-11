Egg-cellent opportunities at KFC’s ‘Hatch’ skills programme

Toby with staff at the KFC restaurant on Lockoford Lane

KFC are helping tackle the high rates of youth employment by offering a youth employability programme run with UK Youth, which provides 18-24 yr olds with pre-employment skills training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, was invited behind the counter at the KFC restaurant on Lockoford Lane to learn more about the programme.

Toby Perkins said, “The youth unemployment rate has risen dramatically over the last few years and programmes like Hatch are brilliant for giving our young people the skills and confidence to be ready to enter the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was great to hear about the success of the programme in Manchester and other areas, and whilst it is currently a big-city programme, I am requesting that they investigate the possibilities of running such a scheme here in Chesterfield.

"In November 2024 to January 2025, there were 633,000 young people aged 16 to 24 who were unemployed, 115,000 more than the previous year. The unemployment rate for young people was 14.5%, up from 12.2% from the year before.

"The Hatch programme is designed for young people between the ages of 16-24, who have faced barriers to employment, to help build their skills, confidence and land their first job through training, 1-2-1 support as well as practical and paid work experience in a local KFC restaurant.

"Since launching in 2022, over 1000 young people across Greater Manchester, the Northwest, the Midlands, the East of England, and Scotland have been through the programme. 60% of the candidates that completed the programme in 2024 were in some form of employment, education or training three months after and no longer NEET".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby added, “Labour are committed to getting young people into work and training, and will work with employers, like KFC, to achieve this. We are delivering a new Youth Guarantee so every young person has access to education or training to help them find a job and we are transforming the Apprenticeship Levy in England into a more flexible Growth and Skills Levy, backed by £40 million funding, to expand opportunities for young people to develop skills and get into work.”