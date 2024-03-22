Easter trail launched in Derbyshire town centre – with special prize for a lucky winner
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Easter trail in Clay Cross town centre is set to be launched tomorrow (March 23) – and it’s free to join in.
Anyone wanting to brave the challenge can pick up a trail map from one of the shops participating and go around the town completing the trail and answering Easter-themed questions - based on decorations in each shop's window.
Participants who return the completed trail sheet can be entered into a free draw to win an Easter Egg hamper prize - with the winner picked at random from all entries. Anyone who completes the trail will also be rewarded with a mini chocolate egg, while stocks last. The trail is open to all ages and will be running until Saturday, April 6.
Cllr Charlotte Cupit, who organised the trail, said: "Please pop to Clay Cross to join in the Easter fun and trail over the next few weeks. This is a chance to look around the town and hopefully pop into some of our fantastic independent businesses."
Participating people, shops and businesses include Bluebells & Balloons, Lee Rowley MP, Clay Cross DIY, Cup & Saucer, Hygge Emporium, The Body Health Centre, Smiths Creamland Ices, Pluck It London, Do or Dye, Ultimate Supplements, The Hub at the Gladstone Buildings, Angelic, The Sandwich Station, Poppy's Cafe and Little Play Hub.