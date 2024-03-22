Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Easter trail in Clay Cross town centre is set to be launched tomorrow (March 23) – and it’s free to join in.

Anyone wanting to brave the challenge can pick up a trail map from one of the shops participating and go around the town completing the trail and answering Easter-themed questions - based on decorations in each shop's window.

Participants who return the completed trail sheet can be entered into a free draw to win an Easter Egg hamper prize - with the winner picked at random from all entries. Anyone who completes the trail will also be rewarded with a mini chocolate egg, while stocks last. The trail is open to all ages and will be running until Saturday, April 6.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, who organised the trail, said: "Please pop to Clay Cross to join in the Easter fun and trail over the next few weeks. This is a chance to look around the town and hopefully pop into some of our fantastic independent businesses."