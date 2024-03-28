Easter Family Fun at Amazon in Chesterfield

The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield hosted an Easter-themed family fun day for employees and their families.
By Ella MageeContributor
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:32 GMT
The event, which featured fun activities including a petting zoo, Easter egg hunt and refreshments, took place at Amazon in Chesterfield and was attended by employees and their families and friends.

Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:

“We all had such a great afternoon, and it was fantastic to see so many colleagues having fun with their friends and families to celebrate Easter. I’d like to thank our team and their families for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”

Easter family fun at Amazon in Chesterfield
Prashanth Rao, a Pathways Operations Manager, who works at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:

“It was great to be able to bring my family and friends along to see where I work and have a great time together. We had a fun-filled time celebrating Easter – thank you Amazon!”

