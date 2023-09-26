East Midlands Sales Consultant of the Year shares her career advice for local youngsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

30-year-old Georgia Brown is a Senior Sales Consultant at Redrow East Midlands’ Foxbridge Manor in Castle Donington. Earlier this year, Georgia was presented with the title of Sales Consultant of the Year in the East Midlands at the housebuilder’s annual awards ceremony.

Growing up living in new build homes, Georgia remembers visiting show homes with her mum, noticing how the quality of properties available differed between developers. Following a number of years spent working as an estate agent, Georgia decided to switch to new builds, selling high-quality homes she knew she could be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia explained: “I’m incredibly proud to be representing Redrow and to hand over the keys to such beautiful, industry-leading homes, confident in the knowledge that the customer has made an excellent choice in both the development and their house.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Brown, Sales Consultant at Redrow East Midlands' Foxbridge Manor

A typical day for Georgia starts with setting up the sales office ready for the day ahead, checking her diary for any appointments scheduled, and making sure any out of hours messages are replied to promptly.

Day-to-day tasks include keeping an eye on sales, making sure all customer queries are resolved and progressing reservations to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.

Georgia said: “Being there for clients at all parts of their journey is a key aspect of the job – right from their first look around our show homes to handing over the keys. It’s vital that you’re there as a professional advisor, but also as a supportive, friendly face – being a people-person is a must. I absolutely love meeting all the different customers who come through the doors, as well as the variety of colleagues I get to work with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a real team effort here at Foxbridge Manor which I love – working in new builds isn’t all about construction. I naturally have a lot of contact with Grace, who is the other half of the sales consultant team here, and we both work closely with Elias, the Site Manager, and the rest of the site team – it’s super important we keep a good line of communication here, so we have the most up-to-date information for our clients.

“I also work closely with Andre, who works in customer care, keeping him in the loop with the current and future customers he will be liaising with once they’ve completed and moved into their new home. We all make a great team, and none of us could do our roles well without the support of the others.”

Intent on offering customers the best experience possible, the sales office at Foxbridge Manor features interactive screens within the customer experience suite, providing deeper insight into the development and properties available.

Commenting on this feature, Georgia said: “I can’t remember what life was like before we had them. They’re such a vital tool in giving customers a real, in-depth look at the development and the homes we offer and to demonstrate the Redrow difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for her top tips for a career at Redrow, Georgia said: “Building customer relationships is key – one thing I was surprised by when I started my career was how well you get to know customers on a personal level, not just professionally. For a lot of customers, they reserve before the foundations of their home are even down, so we’re on a journey with them for over a year sometimes. During this time, you can learn a lot about people and, because you’ve built up a level of trust, you can become someone they can confide in – it’s both challenging yet incredibly rewarding when you see them move in.

“The best days at work for me are ones where a client takes the next step in being closer to owning their dream home – whether that’s having someone reserve or handing over the keys. This is definitely a fantastic job for anyone who enjoys meeting new people, building relationships and helping change people’s lives!”

Redrow East Midlands currently has eight developments across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire. With new developments in the pipeline in areas including East Bridgford and East Goscote.