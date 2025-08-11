East Midlands Freeport sets out £1bn investment strategy and business plan to accelerate regional growth

East Midlands Freeport has published its first Investment Strategy and 2025/26 Business Plan, outlining how over £1 billion in funding will be used to drive infrastructure, skills and sustainable energy development across the region.

These plans set out how the Freeport is going to use retained business rates and other funding tools to unlock development, attract investment and support growth across its three nationally significant sites: East Midlands Airport and Gateway Industrial Cluster, East Midlands Intermodal Park, and the former Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station site.

This approach is backed by the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy and developed in close partnership with local authorities, site developers, and the East Midlands Combined County Authority. It reflects the Freeport’s core role in delivering targeted, long-term economic growth for the region.

Driving Investment into Strategic Sites

The new Investment Strategy outlines how East Midlands Freeport will:

Reinvest £1bn through retained business rates and complementary funding

Deliver enabling infrastructure and unlock development-ready sites

Launch a Skills and Communities Fund in 2025

Support the clean energy, logistics, and advanced manufacturing sectors

Help create 28,000 new jobs and deliver £9 billion in wider economic impact

This strategy ensures that investment is deployed in a way that supports national priorities while delivering long-term value for communities and businesses in the East Midlands.

Clear Delivery Plan for 2025/26

The Business Plan sets out how resource and investment will be targeted in the year ahead – supporting site activation, investor engagement and workforce development.

It builds on early progress, securing £150m of investment and creating over 850 jobs, and outlines next steps to scale activity across all three sites.

Priority areas include:

Infrastructure planning and early works

Occupier attraction in key growth sectors

Delivery of inclusive skills programmes

Strategic collaboration with local and national partners

Governance and impact measurement to track results

Tom Newman-Taylor, CEO of East Midlands Freeport, said: “These plans show how East Midlands Freeport is unlocking development, attracting investment and building value for the region.

“This is a Freeport delivering with purpose – backed by strong partnerships and focused on sectors that will define the UK’s economic future. We’re proud to be part of a strong ecosystem supporting growth that is targeted, inclusive and aligned with both national strategy and regional priorities.”

East Midlands Freeport is the UK’s only inland Freeport and a key delivery vehicle for regional growth. With delivery already underway, these plans confirm how funding and activity will be scaled – aligning national ambition with local opportunity.