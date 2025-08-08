East Midlands based Breedon expands with acquisition of Tor Multimix

Picture of Tor Multimix vehicles

East Midlands essential materials provider Breedon has announced the acquisition of Tor Multimix as part of its ongoing growth plans.

The acquisition of the Somerset-based business will strengthen its regional offering, giving construction materials firm Tor Multimix access to the support, logistics and resources of a national brand, while maintaining a strong local presence.

Founded in Glastonbury in 2004, Tor Multimix, a family-run business, has grown into one of the region’s leading construction materials suppliers, specialising in concrete, aggregates, screed and other products.

Steve Rowland, Sales and Operations Manager at Tor Multimix, said: “We’re delighted to be joining the Breedon family – one of the industry’s most recognised, trusted names.

“Our customers will still be dealing with the same experienced team, receiving the same high-quality products and dependable service they’ve come to expect.

“This partnership gives us access to greater resources, improved logistics and long-term stability - while allowing us to stay true to our roots.”

He added that following the acquisition, there will be no changes in how the business operates and supports customers.

Breedon’s investment will support local construction projects, create opportunities for growth and boost the firm’s presence in the region.

Ian Darroch – General Manager South Wales & South West England at Breedon said: “We’re pleased to welcome Tor Multimix into the Breedon family.

“This acquisition supports Breedon’s strategy to strengthen our position and make a material difference, while allowing us to expand our product offerings.

“By integrating Tor Multimix’s first-class solutions into our national network, we’re well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, building materials in the region and beyond.”