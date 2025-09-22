East Midlands Airport’s new commercial director aims for more destinations for passengers and cargo

East Midlands Airport’s new commercial director is on a mission to “enable connectivity with the world” for passengers and cargo.

Adam Andrews aims to build the airport’s passenger route network – currently around 70 destinations in Europe and northern Africa – with talks already actively underway with airlines.

A key focus is to link to a major hub airport in Europe to give East Midlands passengers a one-stop connection to the whole world. Exploring ways to develop business routes and increase flight options outside traditional peak seasons are also high on his agenda.

He has also pledged to build on the airport’s huge success as the UK’s number one express air freight hub and take forward its plans to grow this part of its business, announced earlier this year.

Adam brings a wealth of experience in the aviation sector, most recently as Head of Strategic Insights for Manchester Airport’s Group (MAG), East Midlands Airport’s parent company. This involved using commercial and market insights to support aviation and retail growth, as well as playing a key role in developing the group’s business planning process, 25-year airport strategies and first customer strategy.

He joined MAG from British Airways two years ago, where he was most recently Network Development and Scheduling Manager for Heathrow Shorthaul, as well as a key member of the airline’s crisis management team. He has also held roles within Commercial Operations and Gatwick Commercial.

Adam’s move to East Midlands Airport brings him almost full circle, having started his career at bmi in Castle Donington as a Revenue Analyst.

He brings with him a passion for data-driven decision making, people development and aviation route development – important attributes as East Midlands plans growth in the cargo and passenger sides of its business.

He said: “I’m moving to East Midlands Airport at what is an important time in the airport’s development in both our cargo masterplan and maximising the unique Freeport opportunity, while continuing to work to increase our passenger numbers.

“We will build relationships with key decision makers and businesses from our region and it’s large three big cities to understand how we can work together to maximise the airports potential what they want from their local airport. This includes We will looking to increase the mix of leisure destinations, introduce business routes and enable year-round connectivity to the world.”

Adam points to the airport’s central location not only in the UK which makes it the best choice for millions of travellers, but also in the world - strategically located between Africa, Europe and the US to provide the cargo hub of choice for airlines seeking to connect these critical markets.

He adds that MAG is using some of the most sophisticated tools and software available to evidence East Midlands Airport’s strengths and potential to prospective new airlines.

“We will have a data-driven approach to route development, but what I also bring is an acute knowledge of the industry and more specifically, an understanding of what customers want,” he said.