East Midlands Airport is a smooth operator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s why EMA is carrying out upgrades to a section of its airfield that is the equivalent of 100 football pitches of tarmac, as part of its £120m investment programme over the next five years.

A dedicated team of airfield engineers, designers, project managers and contractors work tirelessly all year round to ensure these crucial surfaces are maintained to the highest standards. These projects are among the largest, most intensive and potentially disruptive works that airports undertake. They are meticulously planned to ensure little or no disruption to passengers and cargo operators at the airport, using short periods of closures for contractors to carry out the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest work in the improvement programme has been completed on a section used by cargo aircraft known as Taxiway Bravo, which was first laid using large concrete slabs 24 years ago. These have become due for replacement over time due to continuous use and exposure to the elements. Cargo operations at EMA have been growing, as has the size and weight of cargo planes, prompting the need to replace 400 tonnes of the concrete slabs with a more flexible asphalt surface.

Taxiway before work and after

The increased flexibility under the weight of heavy cargo aircraft will reduce wear and tear to the taxiway, while providing a smoother surface for pilots and their cargo and improving the overall safety and efficiency of airfield operations.

EMA’s Capital Delivery team collaborated with Airport Operations, Security and Airfield Safeguarding to ensure the project went ahead safely without impacting on the ongoing operation.

EMA’s Asset Development Director Brian McCoubrey said: “This investment underlines our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency in air travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad