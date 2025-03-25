East Midlands Airport drop-off to become even more rapid with new barrier-free system

East Midlands Airport can today announce that it is to introduce a new barrierless system for vehicles dropping off passengers at its Rapid Drop-Off as part of its commitment to enhancing the passenger experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new technology will be managed through an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system like that already in use at other UK airports and will come into operation in early May this year.

The switch to a new barrier-free drop-off system is aimed at enhancing the overall experience both for drivers and passengers by streamlining the drop-off process. By removing the existing barriers, drivers will pass through more smoothly without the need to stop on exit, helping to reduce congestion and improving traffic flow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of the new payment arrangements follows a recent redesign of the airport’s Rapid Drop-Off area to help ease traffic flow, provide extra and more clearly marked-out parking spaces, as well as more pavement space to make it safer and easier for pedestrians.

EMA's redesigned rapid drop-off area will soon be barrierless and cashless to make it even easier for customers

Under the new system, the Rapid Drop-Off charge will need to be paid by midnight the day after making the drop-off, either online or by phone. No payments will be able to be made when exiting the area. Frequent users, including taxi drivers, will be able to set up an auto-pay account for future visits. There will be prominent signage in the Rapid Drop-Off area to remind drivers of the new system once it is introduced.

This is the latest development in a series of improvements that have been carried out recently at East Midlands Airport, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. These include the transformation and enlargement of the security hall to introduce next-generation scanning equipment which is already coming on-stream; new and improved bars, restaurants and Escape Lounge; upgrades to toilet and baby change facilities; refurbishment of the Meet & Greet office; and upgrades to the runway and taxiways.

East Midlands Airport’s Customer Services and Planning Director, Mike Grimes, said: “We have listened to passenger feedback which has told us that the Rapid Drop-Off area was not working as well as it should.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Along with the new layout to aid vehicle flow through the area, we are pleased to announce the scheduled introduction of a barrierless and cashless payment system that will enable drivers using this area to pass through even more smoothly. Removing the need to stop on exit or make payment on site will reduce congestion and ensure that Rapid Drop-Off will be as easy and effortless as everything else at East Midlands Airport.”

Further public information about when the new system will be introduced and how to use it will be provided in the coming weeks.