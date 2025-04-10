DSP (Interiors) successfully steers showroom transformation for car dealership

The showroom is now contemporary and stylish.

An award-winning car dealership has praised a Derby company for its ‘exceptional’ work in transforming its brand-new showroom describing them as ‘fantastic from start to finish’.

RW Cars, a specialist in high-quality former company vehicles, enlisted the expertise of design, refurbishment and fit-out specialists DSP (Interiors) to help transform its new home on Jubilee Business Park.

The finished work, which includes a stylish curved feature wall that subtly divides the customer lounge from the vehicle display area, has earned high praise from the car dealership.

Richard Wareham, RW Cars managing director said: "Working with DSP (Interiors) has been fantastic from start to finish. Their expertise and exceptional attention to detail have been invaluable in bringing our vision to life.

DSP (Interiors) has given the showroom a clean new look.

“Every step of the way, they provided expert advice, ensuring that each feature we envisioned was not only achievable but executed to the highest standard. No challenge was too big - they found solutions for every request, delivering a showroom that is both stylish and practical.

“The final result has exceeded our expectations, and we couldn't be happier with our new showroom.”

The brief from RW Cars was to provide a sleek, contemporary showroom that enhanced the company’s brand identity, improved efficiency and created an inviting environment for customers.

The project allowed DSP (Interiors) to demonstrate their innovative design skills, compliance knowledge and expert craftsmanship to bring the firm’s vision to life.

DSP Interiors has supported RW Cars with a complete refurbishment project. Louisa Priestly, from DSP Interiors is pictured with the team.

The first phase involved a full strip-out of redundant partitions, kitchen units and ceiling systems to create a blank canvas.

The DSP team dry-lined and partitioned the building’s perimeter, including fire-rated service cupboards to achieve a sleek and professional finish. Six modern sales offices were constructed, featuring full-height glass frontages and acoustic dividing walls to balance openness with privacy.

A new suspended ceiling was installed beneath a mezzanine, alongside upgraded electrical and mechanical services, including new heating, ERV ventilation and fire alarm systems

High-quality flooring was installed throughout, with gradient-styled carpet tiles in the sales offices and luxury vinyl tile planks in the customer lounge.

To complete the transformation, warehouse and office walls were refreshed with a modern colour scheme, branding was applied to the glass frontages and a bespoke display slat wall was created. Finally, suspended LED ring pendants were installed in the customer lounge area.

Louisa Priestley, Managing Director at DSP (Interiors) said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with RW Cars on this exciting showroom transformation.

“We worked closely with the RW Cars' team to ensure every detail aligned with their vision, creating a space that is both functional and visually impressive. Our aim was to create a space that any customer would want to spend time in - modern, welcoming and efficient.

“Seeing the final result come together so beautifully has been incredibly rewarding."