DSP (Interiors) shortlisted for a prestigious award

A leading design, refurbishment and fit-out specialist has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award for its work transforming a 16,000 sq ft empty building shell into a large bespoke office and warehouse facility.

Derby-based DSP (Interiors) has been named one of three finalists in the Interior Fit Out Under £1m category of the FIS Contractors Awards which celebrate outstanding design and craftsmanship.

The company was nominated for its work at AMS Hayley Derby, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of engineering components and consumables, based at Ivygrove Development’s Dunstall Park, off Ascot Drive.

Its management team tasked DSP (Interiors) to deliver a new facility that would accommodate all aspects of the company’s operations – from office space to warehouse and logistics.

The multi-faceted project turned an empty shell into a modern, high-quality office and logistics hub. The finished space includes a spacious office area with meeting rooms, breakout zones, welfare facilities and design elements like biophilic graphic walls and acoustic tiles and slat walls to elevate the space.

Louisa Priestley, Managing Director at DSP (Interiors) said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted for this national award.

“The AMS Hayley Derby project was a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in creating high-performance work environments. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and to the collaborative approach we shared with the client throughout the project.”

Following the success of the Derby project, DSP has been working on another turnkey project for AMS Hayley at its Burton branch which is set to complete soon.

Simon Lister, Director at AMS Hayley Ltd said: “DSP Interiors listened carefully to our brief and have created a bespoke office and warehouse facility that not only reflects our brand identity but also provides a functional and inspiring work environment for our employees.”

DSP (Interiors) which is based at the Parker Industrial Estate on Mansfield Road in Derby, carried out all the works including the additions of bespoke furniture, kitchen and toilets.

This is not the first time DSP (Interiors) has been successful at the FIS Awards. In 2023, the firm was shortlisted for a project delivered for SureScreen Diagnostics, picked up Silver in 2018 for Robinson Structures headquarters at Eagle Park, Alfreton Road, and was awarded Gold in 2017 for KTM Sportmotorcycle’s headquarters at Silverstone Park.

Established in 2018, The FIS Contractors Awards recognise excellence and innovation in the finishes and interiors sectors and highlight outstanding projects undertaken by FIS members.

The awards cover a spectrum of categories from Interior Fit Out, Drylining Commercial, Ceilings and Plastering to Specialist Joinery and Steel Framed Systems.

The winners will be revealed by former Olympian James Cracknell OBE at the FIS Awards Lunch on June 5 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.