DSP (Interiors) celebrates 35 years of excellence in interior design and fit-out services

Employees at DSP interiors celebrating 35 years of excellence

One of the Midlands' most respected commercial interior design and fit-out companies is celebrating its 35th birthday and reflecting on three and a half decades in business.

DSP (Interiors), based in Derby, has built a strong reputation for delivering bespoke interior solutions that combine functionality, innovation and exceptional craftsmanship.

The award-winning company has successfully transformed workspaces across the UK for clients ranging from small businesses to large-scale corporations.

The milestone was marked with an in-house celebration led by long-serving team members, including Ian Stone, who has been with the company for 32 years and Aaron Buchan, who has contributed over 21 years of service.

Aaron, who is Design Director, said: “I came here straight from university and have worked here full time ever since. DSP extended me the opportunity to return to University and complete a second degree in Architectural Venue design part time alongside working as a CAD designer, which I am grateful for.

“DSP is my second family and I have no plans on going anywhere else for the rest of my career. Within the industry, there have been many changes in my time here, especially with changes to Building Regulations and a focus on liability, rightly so following findings from the Grenfell Enquiry.

“There are so many things I am proud of, one stand out is the manufacturing facility we created for Sure Screen during Covid, when they urgently needed the space to produce the tens of thousands of lateral flow tests the Government needed.”

Ian, who is Project Manager, added: “It’s been an honour to watch the company grow and adapt over the years working on bigger and more complex projects. One of the key strengths has been our team here at DSP many who I’ve worked alongside for a long time.”

Although there have been plenty of highs during the last 35 years, the company was left reeling after the sudden death of founder Andy Priestley last year.

His family has pledged to honour his legacy. His wife of 35 years, Louisa has taken over as Managing Director and daughter Olivia, 23, has become Marketing Director, with 20-year-old son Harrison undertaking an apprenticeship at the firm.

Louisa said: “This milestone is an incredibly significant moment for us and I know Andy would be very proud of us all.

“Reaching 35 years in business is a testament to the talent and loyalty of our team, the trust of our clients and the high standards we’ve upheld since day one.

“To celebrate this milestone alongside colleagues who have been with us for decades is very special.”

Over the years, DSP Interiors has evolved with industry trends and client needs expanding its services to include full turnkey solutions, office refurbishments, mezzanine floors, warehouse fit-outs and more.

Sustainability, design innovation and customer-first project management remain at the heart of its approach.

Looking ahead, DSP Interiors is committed to building on its legacy by embracing new technologies, strengthening client partnerships and continuing to deliver spaces that inspire and perform