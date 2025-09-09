DSP completes turnkey fit-out for new Hayley Dexis Burton-on-Trent facility

From left, Louisa Priestley and her children Olivia, Mason and Harrison.

Leading interior fit-out specialists DSP (Interiors) has once again helped to grease the wheels of industry, completing a second major project for engineering components firm Hayley Dexis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design and refurbishment specialist was recently nominated for an award for its work transforming an empty shell into a large bespoke office and warehouse facility for AMS Hayley in Derby.

Now the firm has completed the turnkey design and fit-out of the new Hayley Dexis facility in Burton-on-Trent, marking another milestone in their continued partnership with the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Dexis is a trusted supplier of industrial components and consumables including bearings, seals, power transmission systems, lubricants, PPE and tools.

DSP delivered a comprehensive design-and-build solution

Rapid business growth prompted the need for a larger, more sophisticated facility to meet increased demand and enhance the working environment for staff and clients alike.

DSP delivered a comprehensive design-and-build solution, including space planning, bespoke interior finishes, mechanical and electrical works and building control management.

The result is a fully customised facility incorporating a dedicated trade counter, open-plan and private offices, breakout area and a purpose-built mezzanine for maximised storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garry Waters, Manager, said: “We were thrilled to be working with the DSP team again on this project. They did such a fantastic job at our Derby branch, we wanted the same high-quality finish for our Burton site and the results are second to none.

“The team listen carefully and act with precision. They’re quick to respond to any request and the quality of the final result is a real credit to them.

“Our team is now really excited to work in such an attractive environment with top-tier facilities. A big thank you to Louisa, Aaron, Ian and the whole DSP team.”

This latest project further cements DSP’s reputation for delivering bespoke, high-spec commercial interiors that support business growth, brand integrity, and operational excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DSP (Interiors) managing director Louisa Priestley said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been invited back to work with Hayley Dexis on their next chapter of growth. It’s always rewarding to build lasting relationships with clients who value quality and trust us to help bring their vision to life.

"This project was all about creating a functional, modern space that not only supports operational efficiency but also provides a positive and inspiring environment for the team. We paid close attention to every detail - from the space planning right through to the bespoke finishes - to ensure the final result truly reflected their needs and ambitions.

"We’re delighted with the outcome and look forward to continuing our partnership with Hayley Dexis in the future."