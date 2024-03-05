DS Smith Clay Cross donates to YMCA Derbyshire Sleep Easy campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

DS Smith Clay Cross has provided YMCA Derbyshire and Padley @YMCA with cardboard boxes for its Sleep Easy campaign. Held at Derbyshire County Cricket Club’s Incora County Ground on March 8, hundreds of people representing various businesses across the county will use the boxes to create a shelter for the night.

The fundraising initiative raises money to help change the lives of people at risk of facing homelessness and/or poverty locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YMCA Derbyshire currently provides housing for 225 individuals, all of whom temporarily find themselves without a place to live. It also provides a host of services to those in the community including warm, safe spaces, access to home-cooked meals and food parcels and therapeutic counselling for young people.

DS Smith Clay Cross has donated cardboard to the YMCA Sleepeasy

Nick Ganly, of DS Smith Clay Cross, organised the cardboard donation. He said: “This is the second year that DS Smith Clay Cross has donated cardboard to the YMCA Derbyshire, which is a fantastic charity that helps and supports hundreds of people across the county.

“Community is important to us as a local company and we are delighted to have done our bit to help.”

Those taking part in the Sleep Easy will be provided with hot drinks throughout the night, plus snacks and breakfast in the morning. There will be a campfire to keep warm – and cardboard to make a shelter – but, ultimately, the Sleep Easy is a tough challenge with a mission to raise awareness of those who sleep rough every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses and individuals who are supporting the YMCA in 2024 include public relations company Penguin PR, who took part in a corporate pancake day race for the charity; car manufacturer Toyota, and the Bishop of Derby, Libby Lane.