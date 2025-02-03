Dronfield financial planners Belmayne donate £8,000 to Derbyshire Carers and Edale Mountain Rescue

Two small local charities are the latest to benefit from the generosity of Dronfield-based financial planners, Belmayne, who have donated more than £8,000.

The independent firm has handed over £4,100 to both Derbyshire Carers Association and Edale Mountain Rescue Team – the proceeds of a year of fundraising on their behalf.

The money has been raised by the Belmayne Foundation, which has now given more than £50,000 to small charities since its inception in 2019. It is donated by the firm’s partners and via events organised by staff, including its annual Summer of Sunflowers competition, run with children’s nurseries across the area.

Derbyshire Carers Association supports unpaid carers looking after a family member, partner or friend. It will use the money donated by Belmayne to fund activities that give carers a break from their role and roadshows to raise awareness of the charity’s work.

(Left to right) Belmayne's Jon Stevens, Tracy Knight and Martin Birch hand over the firm's donation to David Torr of Edale Mountain Rescue Team.

Edale Mountain Rescue is one of the busiest mountain rescue teams in the country. Chairman, Ian Bunting, said: "We are reliant on the generosity of our supporters in funding the work that we do and the donation from the Belmayne Foundation is greatly appreciated. During 2025, we are looking at a number of things to improve our capabilities, which this donation will assist with, including an upgrade of our IT equipment, replacement windproof clothing, replacement water rescue equipment and the provision of training courses to improve the capability of our team members."

Belmayne partner, Ben Smalley, co-ordinates the firm’s charity work. He added: “Last year marked our 20th anniversary and it was a pleasure to celebrate the milestone by raising funds for two such fantastic charities. We have made it our mission to help organisations that contribute to the health and wellbeing of our local community and we are proud to be making a real difference.”