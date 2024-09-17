Dronfield-based financial planners recruits bright spark to aid expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dronfield-based financial planners, Belmayne, are welcoming another addition to their support team, who will be focusing on ways to enhance the client experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Bright joins the independent firm as a technical administrator and trainee financial planner, to learn how to offer advice, whilst improving back-office processes and efficiencies.

This latest appointment comes just a month after Belmayne recruited experienced administrator Janine Barnes and will further strengthen its support team. Stephen has more than six years’ experience in the financial services sector, most recently as a client liaison administrator for a national wealth planning firm in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am excited to be joining Belmayne at a crucial period in its development. It has a reputation as an outstanding firm, not only from a client perspective, but also among other financial planners and I am looking forward to expanding my knowledge and qualifications under the mentorship of its existing team.”

Belmayne financial planner, Chris Pond, (left) welcomes Stephen Bright (right) to the team.

Stephen will spend 60% of his time training with financial planner, Chris Pond and Belmayne partner, David Bashforth, whilst studying for the Chartered Insurance Institute’s Regulated Diploma in Financial Planning.

Chris added: “It is a pleasure to welcome Stephen to Belmayne. He already has an excellent understanding of products, providers and business processes and will no doubt help us achieve administrative efficiencies that will aid our current expansion, ensuring clients continue to receive the highest levels of service.

"We will be working closely together as he learns more about our investment proposition and I am sure it won’t be long until he becomes a fully-fledged member of our financial planning team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belmayne is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has ambitious plans for growth.

For more information about the career opportunities available or its wide range of financial planning services, telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on X, @belmayneifa.