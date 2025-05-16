Dronfield-based financial planners launches popular Sunflower Competition

Dronfield-based financial planners, Belmayne, are sowing the seeds of another successful charity fundraiser, by rolling out their Summer of Sunflowers competition for a third year.

Nine children’s nurseries from across North Derbyshire are competing in this year’s challenge to grow the tallest sunflower and win a prize donated by Belmayne.

The firm has equipped all participating pre-school groups with seeds, biodegradable plant pots and peat-free compost and is asking its clients and professional partners to sponsor the children’s endeavours. All money raised will be split equally between the Belmayne Foundation’s annual charities, the 3rd Holmesfield Scout Group and Just Good Friends Club.

Once the growing season is over, the nurseries will submit their tallest specimen for judging. The winner will receive a visit from a children’s entertainer, gardening equipment and the coveted Summer of Sunflowers trophy.

Belmayne partner, Ben Smalley, with last year's Summer of Sunflowers winners, Treasures Neighbourhood Nursery in Staveley.

Ben Smalley, Belmayne partner and foundation trustee, said: “We’ve had such positive feedback from our last two Summer of Sunflowers initiatives, that we had to do it again. It’s lovely to see small children so enthused about growing something from seed. We look forward to seeing if anyone can beat last year’s winner that towered above the competition, topping nine feet tall!”

Belmayne has asked that all entries are submitted by September 30, so they can be independently verified. Photos and measurements should be sent directly, via email, to [email protected]

Last year’s competition raised £1,250 for the Belmayne Foundation and was won by Treasures Neighbourhood Nursery in Staveley, near Chesterfield, whose statuesque sunflower measured 9ft 1in.

Since its launch in 2019, the Belmayne Foundation has donated almost £52,000 to registered charities that support health and wellbeing and provide relief to those in need. For more information, telephone (01246) 298181 or visit: www.belmayne-ifa.com/charity