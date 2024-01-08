A derelict former Derbyshire restaurant could gain a new lease of life with a significant expansion with outdoor seating areas and a drinks terrace.

Plans filed by Christian Wilson for the former Maharaja Indian restaurant in Market Place, Belper, would see the former eatery reopened.

The project, submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council, would include two bars, retractable windows to the front to enable its conversion into a terrace, and a large outdoor seating area with numerous tables and steps up a slope to a covered timber drinks terrace. It will make a decision in the next few months.

Plans submitted with the application detail that two outbuildings would be demolished to make way for the scheme and the rear area would look to host pop-up kitchen units for functions.

How the redeveloped premises might look. Image from AAD Architects.

The Grade-II listed former restaurant would not be significantly altered on the outside in a bid to maintain its heritage, but would be repaired with like-for-like materials in parts. No parking spaces would be provided within the site.

A report filed with the application says the rear service yard behind the restaurant, which would become the new outdoor seating area, is in a “very poor state of repair” which has been “unsympathetically” extended over the years.

Internally, the former restaurant is in a “very poor” condition, with the kitchen area said to be worse than the front of house, with almost all former elements of historic value stripped out leaving “little or nothing of historic value” left.

A report filed with the application says: “The design of the proposals has been justified in terms of the use, amount, layout, scale, appearance and access arrangements.

How the restaurant might loom after redevelopment. Image from AAD Architects.

“The scheme has been designed which responds to the constraints and opportunities identified and will provide significant benefits to the community in terms of: Provision of an attractive and high-quality development. Visual amenity. Improves and enhances the character of the area.

“Promotes the area and in doing so opens it up to the possibility of new and creative use changes to inspire revitalisation. “Significantly facilitates and promotes local business development, entrepreneurship, and future employment (construction + staff employment).