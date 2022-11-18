Established in 1997 by Chesterfield entrepreneur Steve Perez, Global Brands has grown into one of the leading firms in the industry, creating and distributing a wide range of household names – including VK and Hooch.

The current Global Brands distribution centre has 152,000 sqft of warehouse space, employing 80 members of staff. This expansion will increase the warehouse size to 180,800 sqft, and add 30 members of staff to the production and distribution line at the facilities. The £2m expansion will increase total storage capabilities at the warehouse from 30 million to 40 million bottles across 17,000 palettes.

Steve Perez, founder and chairman at Global Brands, said: “I’m thrilled to announce the expansion of our distribution facilities in Clay Cross, following a sustained increase in demand nationally, and huge demand internationally, for our key growth brands like Franklin & Sons. The new extension will support our growing operations with additional storage and increased distribution capabilities.

Global Brands are set to recruit 30 new members of staff.

“This is just the first phase in work to continue increasing capabilities at the site over the next two years. We plan to continue investing in our Global Brands distribution centre to the point where we can eventually hold one product for every person in the UK.”

The expansion follows a sustained increase in demand versus 2019 (the last year of undisrupted trading) for the company’s portfolio of drinks brands, which also includes Franklin & Sons, All Shook Up, Shake Baby Shake, Beviamo, Kick Energy, Lustre, and Amigos Tequila Beer.

Following extensive groundworks, the steel frame is being erected over the next two months, and a concrete slab base will then be poured and set. Works for the 28,800 sqft extension will conclude in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the current construction, Global Brands has recently purchased an adjacent piece of land for further investment into the area and facilities. The acquisition was brokered by BRM Solicitors.

Adrian Sheehan, executive director at BRM Solicitors, said: “It is always rewarding to advise on a deal which will bring further development opportunities and employment to the region.

“BRM are proud to stand to shoulder to shoulder with this long-standing client and Chesterfield success story. It is great to see Global Brands go from strength to strength and highlights a commitment to Chesterfield.

“The Real Estate team at BRM are delighted to advise Steve and the team at Global, who are always driven and enthusiastic to get deals done quickly and efficiently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Perez added: “BRM have advised Global Brands for the past 35 years, from when the business was just a one-man band, through to becoming one of the largest employers in the area. This is a credit to the expertise that BRM and Adrian Sheehan offer, catering to a variety of business needs.”