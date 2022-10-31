Claire Fenner outside Oliver's Hair Studio in Belper, which opens for business this week. Photo: Kristen Duffy.

Oliver’s Hair Studio has taken over the salon which forms part of the Alla Moda Collaborative space at 28 The Butts, with experienced hairdresser Claire Fenner at the helm.

Claire has been a hairdresser for 19 years, the last ten of which have been spent working in West Hallam. She has named her salon after her four-year-old son and says she’s excited to be realising her dream of running her own business.

She said: “It’s been a dream of mine ever since I became a hairdresser and I’m massively excited.

Claire Fenner and Belper mayor Cllr Katie Harris outside Oliver's Hair Studio in Belper, which opens for business this week. Photo: Kristen Duffy.

“A thriving and beautiful town like Belper is a perfect place to do it.

“The salon has fabulous décor and facilities and we’re delighted to be using Davines as our colour and product range and also GHD equipment.”

Belper’s mayor, Cllr Katie Harris, was among those who attended an open day at the salon on Sunday.

Claire added: “I want to thank my husband, Ashley, and all my family and friends for their support, as well as those who attended our opening on Sunday.”

