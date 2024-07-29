Doughnut fans get in a spin about Alton Towers collaboration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thrill-seekers visiting Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers can add to their adrenaline rush with a range of exclusive doughnuts based on the rides - including one inspired by the legendary Nemesis rollercoaster.

Luxury bakers Project D are expecting to sell thousands of specially designed doughnuts at the theme park in the next year after signing a contract with Merlin Entertainments Group.

The award-winning company has created a Smiler doughnut which is marbled yellow and black, an Oblivion which is covered in chocolate orange icing with edible black pearls and the Haunted House, dipped in chocolate icing and crushed milk chocolate sticks with a spooky Freddo on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the most popular product is likely to be the Phalanx – a doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, with red and white chocolate veins – to replicate the iconic Nemesis Reborn rollercoaster.

A Phalanx Project D doughtnut at Alton Towers

These special edition doughnuts are available exclusively at select locations within Alton Towers Resort, including a Project D unit positioned opposite The Smiler rollercoaster and the food court by the main entrance.

The firm is also selling its freshly made and hand-crafted creations at Chessington World of Adventures Resort where a licensed Gruffalo-themed doughnut is expected to go down a treat with little ones.

And a series of spell-binding Project D doughnuts will also be sold to visitors stepping back in time to experience 15th Century England at Warwick Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketing director Max Poynton said: “Alton Towers has always been about creating unforgettable experiences, and we are thrilled that our doughnuts are available at this world-class attraction on Project D’s own doorstep.

A Gruffalo-themed doughnut is being sold at Chessington World of Adventures

“Of course, being available at Chessington and Warwick is brilliant too and we are thrilled to be working with Merlin – it runs the very best attractions in the UK including Madam Tussauds and the London Eye.

“We think our Phalanx doughnut is going to be the hit of the summer. Based on the legendary Nemesis roller coaster, we reckon they are a treat which is as thrilling as the ride itself.”

Alongside the contract to provide Merlin with doughnuts, Project D is also celebrating a contract with Wembley Stadium and recently attended the UEFA Champions League final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm’s specially-designed blue doughnut with silver stars – replicating the UEFA logo – was a huge hit with football fans. They were also selling Taylor Swift treats during her recent gigs at Wembley and will be back there in August for the sequinned superstar’s second leg.

A Gruffalo-themed doughnut is being sold at Chessington World of Adventures

In a collaboration that is beyond most fans Wildest Dreams, the artisan bakery will be selling the Lover doughnut which is dipped in pink coloured, white chocolate and drizzled with ice blue white chocolate to replicate the album cover of the same name.

While the Gorgeous is dipped in silver white chocolate icing, sprinkled with pearl crunch and freeze-dried raspberries.