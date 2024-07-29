Doughnut fans get in a spin about Alton Towers collaboration
Luxury bakers Project D are expecting to sell thousands of specially designed doughnuts at the theme park in the next year after signing a contract with Merlin Entertainments Group.
The award-winning company has created a Smiler doughnut which is marbled yellow and black, an Oblivion which is covered in chocolate orange icing with edible black pearls and the Haunted House, dipped in chocolate icing and crushed milk chocolate sticks with a spooky Freddo on top.
But the most popular product is likely to be the Phalanx – a doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, with red and white chocolate veins – to replicate the iconic Nemesis Reborn rollercoaster.
These special edition doughnuts are available exclusively at select locations within Alton Towers Resort, including a Project D unit positioned opposite The Smiler rollercoaster and the food court by the main entrance.
The firm is also selling its freshly made and hand-crafted creations at Chessington World of Adventures Resort where a licensed Gruffalo-themed doughnut is expected to go down a treat with little ones.
And a series of spell-binding Project D doughnuts will also be sold to visitors stepping back in time to experience 15th Century England at Warwick Castle.
Marketing director Max Poynton said: “Alton Towers has always been about creating unforgettable experiences, and we are thrilled that our doughnuts are available at this world-class attraction on Project D’s own doorstep.
“Of course, being available at Chessington and Warwick is brilliant too and we are thrilled to be working with Merlin – it runs the very best attractions in the UK including Madam Tussauds and the London Eye.
“We think our Phalanx doughnut is going to be the hit of the summer. Based on the legendary Nemesis roller coaster, we reckon they are a treat which is as thrilling as the ride itself.”
Alongside the contract to provide Merlin with doughnuts, Project D is also celebrating a contract with Wembley Stadium and recently attended the UEFA Champions League final.
The firm’s specially-designed blue doughnut with silver stars – replicating the UEFA logo – was a huge hit with football fans. They were also selling Taylor Swift treats during her recent gigs at Wembley and will be back there in August for the sequinned superstar’s second leg.
In a collaboration that is beyond most fans Wildest Dreams, the artisan bakery will be selling the Lover doughnut which is dipped in pink coloured, white chocolate and drizzled with ice blue white chocolate to replicate the album cover of the same name.
While the Gorgeous is dipped in silver white chocolate icing, sprinkled with pearl crunch and freeze-dried raspberries.
Max added: “We know that our doughnuts are a luxury item which people enjoy treating themselves to on a special day out – so anyone enjoying the world-class events hosted at Wembley will be able enjoy a sweet complement to the high-energy atmosphere.”
