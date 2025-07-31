Double success for Matthew and Josh strengthens BRM’s legal services

Major career milestones have been reached by two legal professionals at leading law firm BRM, which operates offices in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Elks and Josh Proud have successfully completed demanding legal qualifications, strengthening BRM’s residential property and dispute resolution services.

Matthew, who works in the residential property team, has been awarded Fellowship status with the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined BRM as an apprentice in 2014 and began his Chartered Legal Executive journey in 2017, completing 12 exams and four practical skills units without a single fail.

Legal firm BRM is celebrating the success of Matthew Elks (left), Chartered Legal Executive, Residential Property Team, and Joshua Proud, Solicitor, Dispute Resolution Team (Contentious Probate).

His new qualification authorises him to deliver legal services that require formal professional accreditation – further strengthening the level of expertise and support available to clients in the local property market.

Matthew said: “The exams were challenging, especially alongside full-time work. BRM kindly sponsored me through the process, which I’m extremely grateful for.

“The final Level 6 exams were particularly demanding but gave me a solid grounding in the specific area of law being studied. I’m proud to be able to offer a first-class service on behalf of BRM.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Sheehan, executive director and head of real estate at BRM, said: “Matthew’s journey from apprentice to Chartered Legal Executive is a real testament to his determination, talent, and work ethic.

“His achievement not only reflects his personal commitment but also enhances the strength and depth of our residential property team. We’re extremely proud of Matthew and excited to see his continued contribution to BRM and our clients.”

Josh, a member of the firm’s dispute resolution team, has now qualified as a solicitor after retraining. Originally called to the Bar in 2015, he joined BRM in 2023 with the intention of qualifying into the contentious probate team.

He recently completed the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) while continuing to work full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It feels great to qualify and be able to use the experience I’ve gained over the last ten years more fully.

“Preparing for the SQEs while working meant my evenings and weekends were taken up with study, but I knew I just had to crack on.

“I received a great deal of support from colleagues, especially from Lewis Hastie, who is my manager and SQE supervisor - and BRM's Director of Contentious Probate.”

Josh now plans to pursue further professional accreditations, including ACTAPS, as he continues to specialise in contentious probate and Court of Protection work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Cooke, executive director and head of dispute resolution at BRM, said: “Josh has shown consistent dedication in qualifying as a solicitor while delivering his day-to-day work.

“His achievement demonstrates the calibre of professionals we’re proud to support at BRM. Josh’s growing expertise in contentious probate will further bolster the specialist services we provide in this increasingly complex area of law.”

BRM is committed to continued professional development within its teams, providing progression opportunities through recognised legal pathways and ensuring a service that evolves with legal developments and industry best practice.