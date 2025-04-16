Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National brickwork, scaffolding and drywall specialist Phoenix Brickwork, with bases in Pinxton, Derbyshire, and Northamptonshire, is celebrating after scooping two major awards in two weeks.

This month, Phoenix has been named Sub-Contractor of the Year by Galliford Try – a prestigious accolade that recognises the company’s consistent ability to deliver high-quality work on large-scale projects.

The Building East Midlands’ Orders Over £2m Award acknowledges the brickwork and scaffolding package delivered in Milton Keynes. The project created four blocks featuring over 300 apartments and used a range of Modern Methods of Construction (NNC) to shorten the construction timescale.

The award shines a spotlight on Phoenix’s reputation for excellence, reliability, and impressive growth over the past 15 years.

Double award win for Phoenix cements industry-leading reputation

In February, Phoenix was recognised by Torsion Construction securing the top spot in the February Sub-Contractor Performance League for its work on the Hollis Croft project in Sheffield.

This achievement is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication, as Phoenix continues to set high standards while delivering the SFS package for this significant Build-to-Rent development.

Both awards highlight the company’s commitment to quality, safety and exceptional performance across multiple projects.

Christian Watson, Group Chairman at Phoenix Brickwork (UK) Ltd, said these awards show the trust Phoenix has built over 15 years with some of the UK’s leading construction and property companies.

Phoenix Brickwork scoops double award!

He said: “Winning these two awards in quick succession is a fantastic moment for Phoenix and a real testament to the strength of our team.

“We have always prided ourselves on delivering quality, maintaining strong relationships, and ensuring every project is completed to the highest standard. To receive recognition from two respected industry names is incredibly rewarding.”

The Hollis Croft project in Sheffield is a high-profile development, consisting of a 17-storey tower and a seven-storey block, with multiple communal spaces in the city centre. Phoenix’s work on this ambitious scheme further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the construction industry, capable of handling complex and large-scale projects with efficiency and precision.

Christian added: “We are fortunate to have such a skilled and dedicated team that continues to push Phoenix forward.” These awards reflect the hard work of everyone involved, from those on-site to the leadership team, and we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”

Hollis Croft

With these latest accolades, Phoenix Brickwork continues to demonstrate its industry-leading expertise and commitment to excellence, reinforcing its reputation as a top-performing subcontractor across the UK.