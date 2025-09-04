Done For You Sales Agency in the running for "New Start-Up of the Year" at 2025 Great British Business Awards
Co-founders Troy Smith and Marshall Willock, along with Sales Director Joseph Kenny, have quickly built a reputation as a powerful trio driving exceptional results for their clients. With over £12 million in closed deals in the past year alone and more than 50 businesses benefiting from their bespoke sales strategies, DFYSA is making serious waves across industries like tech, e-learning, consulting, and coaching.
This year’s shortlist comes from a record-breaking pool of 2,000+ entries, making the nomination a major achievement in itself. Winners will be revealed at the highly anticipated Black Tie Awards Ceremony later this month.
“Being shortlisted is an honour in itself,” said Troy Smith, Co-Founder. “It speaks volumes about the impact our work is having. We’re proud of the results, but we’re even prouder of the trust our clients place in us.”
This is not the agency’s first brush with recognition. In February, DFYSA scooped up a Global Recognition Award for its role in “Revolutionising Sales,” and in March, they were named Best Start-Up of the Year at the 365 Awards. Now, they’re in strong contention for their third major award in just nine months.
“We never aimed to be just another sales agency,” added Marshall Willock. “We wanted to be the go-to partner for businesses that are serious about scaling. This nomination tells us we’re heading in the right direction.”
At the heart of DFYSA’s success is a simple but powerful model: done-for-you sales solutions that combine strategy, systems, and skilled closers. The agency’s tailored approach allows entrepreneurs and founders to focus on growth while DFYSA handles the heavy lifting — from lead generation to sales conversions.
“This nomination is really a tribute to our team and our clients,” said Sales Director Joseph Kenny. “We’ve built something special — and this is just the beginning.”
Looking ahead, DFYSA is laser-focused on one goal: becoming the UK’s #1 sales agency. If recent momentum is anything to go by, that title may be well within reach.