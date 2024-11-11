Digital marketing agency goes Inside Out in collaboration with Disney

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derby-based digital marketing agency has worked on one of its most high-profile campaigns to date, collaborating with two iconic global brands and the creators of hit movie Inside Out 2.

Alphageek Digital, based in Friar Gate, has joined forced with teams from Casio Watches and Disney on a campaign based on the follow-up to the Oscar-winning animation.

The firm has been running the digital marketing campaign for Casio’s G-SHOCK watches for four years and was asked to promote its new range inspired by the colours of the cartoon character emotions from the film.

It meant the team were liaising with Disney and Casio on the digital advertising campaign called ‘Colours With Feeling’ which they rolled out across multiple digital platforms.

Art Lindop, managing director of Alphageek

And the company has received praise from both Disney and Casio for its work on the campaign, which is also believed to have played a part in the box office success of the film.

Alphageek Digital managing director Art Lindop said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to successfully bring together two iconic brands under one innovative marketing strategy and the figures we achieved during this campaign have absolutely spoken for themselves.

“The feedback we received from both Disney and Casio has been mind-blowing – they have credited us with helping with the roaring success of the film, which we are thrilled about.

“We have been able to raise mass awareness of the Inside Out range through our data-led ethos and we always say Dan Wild, our head of paid marketing, speaks fluent Casio and he was able to exceed even the tough targets we set ourselves.

“That’s the beauty of working with companies such as Casio and Disney – we were able to leverage their universal appeal and also the emotional resonance of Inside Out 2 gave a broadness of the appeal, hence the outstanding performance.”

Alphageek’s digital marketing strategy was aimed at young demographics and their parents and they were tasked with producing the advertising copy as well as building the campaign, which ran on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The original film followed the tribulations of Riley and a series of cartoon characters representing her emotions such as joy, sadness, fear and anger.

It was a great commercial and critical success – taking hundreds of millions at the box office and winning the Academy Award for best animation.

The sequel follows Riley as a teenager as she goes out into the world and struggles with inevitable new feelings like anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.

Each of the new range of eight watches adopts a distinctive colour inspired by the emotion-themed characters of the film.

Art added: “Our campaign not only built anticipation for the film but also brought the characters to life and we’ve had fantastic feedback from Disney and Casio.

“We hope this is the first of several collaborations with Disney – not bad for a small company from Derby.”