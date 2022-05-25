Developer donates £1,000 for upkeep of historic Darley Dale building

The Grade II listed community venue is among the latest clutch of organisations to benefit from the community champions scheme run by Persimmon Homes.

Paul Taylor, general manager at the Whitworth, said: “Our stunning building naturally requires an ongoing maintenance programme to preserve its architectural beauty, safeguarding it for future generations and to ensure it meets with modern day requirements.

“Persimmon Homes’ donation will help to make sure that the building remains part of the Darley Dale community for years to come.”

The cash will help to keep the historic building in good shape.

The building serves a multitude of purposes, hosting a calendar of cultural events, providing a hub for local groups and clubs, welcoming weddings and running a terrace café seven days a week.

Paul said: “The Whitworth is a legacy of its industrialist founder, Sir Joseph Whitworth and his wife Lady Louisa Whitworth.

“Their vision was to provide a place for the community to meet for leisure and educational purposes.”

The community champions scheme distributes around £64,000 across the UK every month in areas neighbouring its developments – including two grants of up to £1,000 to good causes in Persimmon’s Nottingham region.

Managing director Ben Felton said: “Our community champions scheme is all about supporting good causes and we felt the Whitworth is an excellent example of a community centred facility.

“We would encourage other such charities and groups to complete our online application form so they could be our next beneficiaries.”

The company’s sister brand, Charles Church, has recently begun construction in Darley Dale and released its first homes for sale in April from a planned development of 100 properties known as Whitworth Dale, off Dale Road and Station Road.

The district council granted planning permission in 2018 despite vociferous local opposition, so Persimmon may hope its donation claws back some goodwill.