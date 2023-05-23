News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire's Wilko store could be at risk as bosses announce possible store closures amid restructuring plans

Bosses at high-street retailer Wilko have released a statement following reports of restructuring plans to cut rent costs and potentially close stores.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

The statement comes after reports from business news site Bloomberg that the struggling discount chain is considering entering into a company voluntary arrangement to renegotiate rents and potentially close some stores as it looks to cut costs across the business. However, the company says it is still working on a programme to turn around the business.

Mark Jackson, wilko CEO said: “We announced the start of our turnaround programme to drive Wilko forward in January, complete with a new streamlined senior team and a strategic plan to first stabilise the business and then implement a growth strategy.

“We’re in the early stages of the turnaround and, as is usual, the directors continue to explore all options for Wilko’s long-term future.

Wilko's Chesterfield store on Vicar LaneWilko's Chesterfield store on Vicar Lane
“We’re confident with the right actions, we’ll continue to be a key feature on the British high street and expand our omni-channel offer, providing customers a place to shop for all their household and garden needs.”

The chain is understood to have approached advisors at PwC to explore various restructuring options, including a CVA that would allow the retailer to renegotiate agreements with its creditors, Bloomberg reported.

