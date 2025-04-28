Derbyshire’s Steed Upholstery celebrates 60 years of luxury furniture manufacturing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steed Upholstery, a leading manufacturer of bespoke, high-end upholstery in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, proudly marks its 60th anniversary this June.

Founded in 1965 by brothers Michael and Frank Steed, the long-standing company has remained dedicated to producing handcrafted upholstery of the highest standard, maintaining the values and expertise that have long defined Long Eaton’s rich furniture-making heritage and its status as the UK’s Centre of Manufacturing Excellence.

Siblings Caroline Steed and Roderick Steed now run the company. Together, the second generation of the family continues to uphold the values on which Steed was founded.

Caroline commented: "A decade ago, during our 50th anniversary, we pledged to uphold the standards of craftsmanship, quality, and customer care that have always set Steed apart. Thanks to the dedication of our wonderful team, we have stayed true to that promise and continue to create furniture that reflects our heritage.

Another stunning bespoke Steed sofa on display in its new home.

“As the company celebrates 60 years, we remain committed to preserving the time-honoured skills and traditions that make our upholstery special, while looking ahead to an exciting future."

The company’s longevity and reputation are a testament to its talented workforce, many of whom have been with Steed for decades. Supervisor John Higgins, who joined Steed in 1988, shared his thoughts on the company’s journey:

"I’ve been part of the Steed team for over 35 years. The care and attention that is poured into every piece of furniture we create reflects the passion we all share for our craft. It’s a privilege to be part of a company with such a strong legacy, and I’m proud to have contributed to its success over the years."

Steed Upholstery will once again exhibit at the Spring and Autumn Long Point furniture exhibitions in May and September this year. Long Point, which is described as ‘the UK’s most relaxed furniture exhibition”, is a trade-only event, catering to manufacturers, retailers, and industry professionals. It is hosted by the Long Eaton Guild of Furniture Manufacturers, of which Steed has been a proud member since the Guild’s inception.

Two of Steed's stunning bespoke sofas on display in a Nottinghamshire home.

Andrew Mitchell, chairman of the Guild, congratulated the company on this latest milestone: "Steed Upholstery’s 60-year journey is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of the craftsmanship and dedication that define Long Eaton’s furniture-making industry. Their commitment to excellence has played a key role in upholding the region’s proud heritage, and it has been a pleasure to witness their continued success over the years.

"On behalf of the Guild, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Caroline, Roderick, and the entire team at Steed."

As Steed Upholstery enters its seventh decade, it remains steadfast in its values, blending time-honoured skills with a forward-looking approach to ensure that the legacy of fine furniture making continues for generations to come.