Derbyshire’s rising fashion and marketing stars awarded by David Nieper

Four students have been recognised by Alfreton based premium fashion house David Nieper for their creative work in design and marketing.

The annual awards celebrated the work of students from the University of Derby studying fashion, textiles and marketing.

Hosted at the university’s Chandos Pole Street building, the event saw vibrant celebration of young creativity as students showcased their innovative designs.

The brief challenged fashion and marketing students in their first year to take inspiration from the Olympics, past and present, and create work that reflects the David Nieper ethos – timeless style, attention to quality, and a focus on their mature customer base.

Students impressed judges with imaginative yet practical interpretations that celebrated Olympic themes while staying commercially relevant.

The awards were presented to four outstanding students whose work stood out for its originality, quality, and alignment with the brand’s values.

First prize winners (£400 each)

Ella Cutforth, whose winter collection, inspired by ski-chic and the Winter Olympics, featured elegant colour tones and patterns the judges felt were perfect for the David Nieper customer.

Sian Davies, awarded for her marketing strategy, which presented well-researched and creative plans to enhance the brand’s social media presence.

Runner-up awards (£100 each)

Libby Toon was recognised for her vibrant 1960s-inspired collection that showcased a strong use of colour and thoughtful design elements.

Leah Johnstone impressed judges with her detailed research, elegant repeat patterns, and a well-documented design process.

Christopher Nieper OBE, CEO of David Nieper Ltd, said: “The talent and creativity displayed this year were exceptional, and this year’s Olympic-themed brief brought fresh perspectives to both fashion design and marketing.

“We are proud to support the next generation of designers and marketers as they develop skills for the future of British fashion. We look forward to seeing where their creativity takes them next.”

Ella Cutforth, the winner of the design award, said: “The brief was definitely a challenge, but it was a fun challenge because it really pushed me out of my comfort zone. It made me think differently, not just about what I would wear but about designing for an older clientele.

“I’ve been skiing but the image of the skis in the snow was the first thing that came to mind. That’s where the patterns came from, and it grew into a whole aesthetic around skiing and fashion on the slopes.”

Ella, who is now a second-year student studying fashion design and marketing at the University of Derby, said she was surprised to have picked up the prize.

She said: “It was such a shock; I wasn’t really expecting it. But I’m so happy and I can’t thank you all enough.”

David Nieper’s partnership with the University of Derby continues to provide students with industry experiences, helping to bridge the gap between education and careers in British fashion.

Dr Matthew Day, Deputy Dean of Arts, Humanities and Education at the University of Derby, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students, and it is great to see their hard work celebrated at these awards.

“Their success is a shining example of the talent nurtured here at the University of Derby. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing students with the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to excel in their chosen fields.”

For more information about David Nieper’s commitment to supporting emerging talent in British fashion and marketing, visit www.davidnieper.co.uk.

To learn more about the University of Derby’s fashion and textiles programmes, or explore opportunities for collaboration, visit www.derby.ac.uk.