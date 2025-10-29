Derbyshire’s Paper Starlights shines bright at the Good Business Awards

Chesterfield-based sustainable lighting company Paper Starlights has been recognised on the national stage after being shortlisted for Retail & Wholesale Champion at this year’s Good Business Awards in Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award celebrates companies achieving outstanding sustainability impact across social, environmental, governance, and purpose led practices. While Paper Starlights didn’t take home the trophy, being named among the finalists was a proud moment for the small Derbyshire business and marked its first ever awards evening.

Representing the company at the event were Andy, Co-founder, and Becky, Head of Digital and Operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was such an inspiring evening,” said Becky, Head of Digital and Operations at Paper Starlights. “To be recognised alongside so many purpose driven businesses means a great deal to us; especially as a small, independent company based in Chesterfield.”

Becky & Andy in Liverpool for the Good Small Business Awards

Paper Starlights’ distinctive paper star lanterns are handcrafted by skilled artisans in India, using traditional techniques and responsibly sourced materials under long standing trade partnerships. From its Chesterfield base, the business brings these handcrafted designs to homes, Christmas Markets, and celebrations across the UK and beyond; connecting communities through light, creativity, and sustainability.

“We’re proud to shine a little light from Derbyshire to the world,” added Andy, Co-founder of Paper Starlights. “This recognition inspires us to keep creating joy, sustainably and beautifully.”

About Paper Starlights

Based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, Paper Starlights designs and distributes handcrafted paper lanterns made in partnership with artisans in India. With sustainability, craftsmanship, and community at its heart, the company creates products that bring warmth and creativity to homes and celebrations across the UK and beyond.