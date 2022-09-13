Derbyshire's new spa is perfect  for soothing mind, body, and soul

Spa at Breedon Priory

With its idyllic location Derbyshire’s new Spa at Breedon Priory is the perfect place to soothe mind, body, and soul.On arrival we were treated to a hand sanitising session, a great idea in the post Covid world which also left our hands soft and smelling wonderful.

Then it was time for a tour with staff who rightfully proudly highlighted the spa's sustainable credentials.

Breedon Priory has its own water source in the form of a water borehole over 85 meters below ground. This, coupled with the use of rainwater to irrigate the gardens, means the spa is self-sustaining in its use of water.Onsite at there are beehives which supply honey for the kitchen, and which is also offered for sale.No single use plastics, fully compostable, complimentary cosmetic items are available in the changing rooms and the next phase of The Spa’s plans involve planting a kitchen garden to allow the kitchen to use an even higher quality of organic ingredients.Located in Wilson, near Melbourne, the spa officially opened in June and is set in 24 acres of surrounding countryside.With my phone switched off and no children in sight it felt truly indulgent to be sipping a glass of wine in a dressing gown while gazing out across the wildflower pond.

Spa at Breedon Priory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve never been great at relaxing - being the fidgety person I am, I just get bored.But with a few hours of peacefulness I skimmed through a book, took in the smell of refreshing aromas, soothing melodies and drifted into a world of tranquillity.Features include a large vitality pool and infinity relaxation pool, six thermal experiences including cabins offering different strength heats.

Surprisingly all the lazing around and watching the world go by made me work up quite an appetite and I enjoyed a delicious three course meal at the Terrace Restaurant .The warm brioche rolls with burnt courgette, roquefort, lemon and chilli dip was amazing to kick things off but I also enjoyed belly pork for my main course and pavlova with lemon curd, clotted cream and local raspberries to finish things off.

A few hours later and it was time for our treatments.

There are seven state of the art treatment rooms where guests can indulge in a wide range of face, body and manicure/pedicure treatments.I enjoyed the Temple Spa Drift Away Full Body Massage which apparently is perfect to soothe frazzled nerves and wind down an active mind. My therapist Ellie was very sweet and made me feel at ease from start to finish. It was amazing to feel the tension melt away from my shoulders.My visit to Breedon Priory was a real treat. It delivers un-pompous pampering in abundance.I can't wait for my next visit.