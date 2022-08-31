Derbyshire’s first all-electric forecourt near Chesterfield gets green light
The service station of the future supporting more environmentally friendly energy use is the latest development to get the green light at Markham Vale.
An electric vehicle charging station featuring 30 charging points as well as associated landscaping, roads, parking, retail and cafe facilities has been given the go ahead for land at Enterprise Way, Duckmanton, by Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee.
The proposal, by Gridserve Sustainable Energy Ltd, includes 22 high powered charging units, five lower powered units and three high powered HGV charging points.
A report stated: “The development proposes a two storey structure with ancillary uses at first floor and parking with charging facilities at ground floor.
“The first floor incorporates a customer lounge, including a coffee shop, retail space, toilets, seating areas and workspace.”
Designs for the contemporary building include solar roof panels designed to reduce the electricity demand of the building and surrounding landscaping to promote wildlife habitats.
Markham Vale Electric Forecourt would be the first dedicated EV charging facility of its kind in the area,