Derbyshire’s clean energy future gets a boost from new skills academy

A state-of-the-art green training centre in Sheffield has celebrated its first year of operation—and Chesterfield and Staveley MP Toby Perkins was on hand to mark the milestone.

The Aira Green Skills Academy, which launched last year as part of a £300 million UK investment, has already trained more than 300 people to install and maintain air source heat pumps—a key technology in the UK’s transition away from gas boilers.

During his visit, Mr Perkins—who also chairs Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee—met with apprentices, engineers and training staff to hear how the facility in Halfway, Sheffield is helping to lower household bills and cut carbon emissions in homes across the region.

“Aira is making a major contribution to the Yorkshire region—not just through investment in its Skills Academy, but by creating high-quality jobs that are accelerating the rollout of low-carbon heat pumps and strengthening our national energy security,” said Mr Perkins.

Toby Perkins MP, Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, meeting the Aira Academy team

The centre, which has just won the Innovator of the Year award from the RNN Group, is helping to build a new generation of heating engineers equipped to tackle climate change. It offers hands-on apprenticeships and nationally recognised qualifications to both newcomers and experienced gas engineers looking to retrain.

“We’re not just running courses; we’re shaping the future of the heating industry,” said Sarah Stevens, Aira’s UK Academy Manager. “This is a smart, debt-free route into a high-skill, future-proof career—one that really makes a difference.”

Helping Derbyshire residents switch to clean heat

The Academy supports Aira’s network of local hubs, including areas from York to Leicester, which help households install energy-efficient heat pumps. These modern heating systems can cut carbon emissions and save residents over £500 a year on energy bills.

Heat pump adoption is rising fast in the UK—with 2024 seeing a 63% jump in sales—and the government is aiming for 600,000 installations a year by 2028. A £7,500 Boiler Upgrade Scheme is also available to help homeowners make the switch.

This week also sees a major planning change come into effect (from 29 May), which makes it easier to install a heat pump without the need for planning permission—removing a key barrier for many households.

Green jobs, close to home

With just 5,000 certified heat pump installers in the UK today—but over 41,000 needed in the next few years—centres like Aira’s academy are playing a vital role in creating new careers and addressing the growing demand for green energy skills.

And with more than 150,000 Gas Safe engineers in the UK, Aira hopes to offer many of them a clear pathway into the booming renewables sector.

“Having a facility like this in our community is a huge asset,” said Mr Perkins. “It puts North Derbyshire and South Yorkshire at the forefront of the UK’s clean energy transition.”