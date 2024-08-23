Derbyshire Women In Business Lunch Club September 18th
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Join us for the next MMB Private Lunch Club on September 18th, 2024, at Café Ninety Four, Chatsworth Road. This quarterly event focuses on the theme "Loud Women"—exploring why this term often targets women and how we can support one another to embrace our voices.
Event Details:
- Date: September 18th, 2024
- Time: 11:45 am – 2:00 pm
- Location: Café Ninety Four, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
- Price: £50.00
For more information and to book onto the lunch click here.
Founder Abbie Coleman is building a vibrant community of influential women committed to shaping Derbyshire’s business landscape. This event provides an opportunity to connect, share, and thrive within a network of like-minded women.
"I am incredibly proud to spearhead this effort, which is all about fostering meaningful connections among women in business across Derbyshire. Our events are designed to bring exceptional talent together, creating opportunities for everyone around the table to thrive. What's even more rewarding is the chance to showcase and support local independent businesses as hosts for our gatherings."
This series of events underscores MMB Magazine's commitment to not only promoting female leadership but also championing local entrepreneurship, offering a platform where business success and community support go hand in hand to shape the future of business in Derbyshire.
This event will be hosted in collaboration with local independents, including the fantastic Café Ninety Four, offering a unique and intimate venue for our private gathering.
Don't miss out—reserve your place today and become part of Derbyshire’s leading women’s networking event!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.