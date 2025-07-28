Derbyshire wellness brand secures multiple wins at prestigious industry awards
Superior Wellness is thrilled to announce an impressive series of victories in the prestigious 2025 WhatSwimSpa? Best Buy Awards, with four standout products across its portfolio recognised for excellence in design, performance, and value.
The following models received the highly sought-after Best Buy accolades:
- AquaSolus Flow Professional Swim Spa
- Platinum Spas Titan Swim Spa
- Platinum Spas Chronos Mini Pool
- Aquark Mr. Silence 11kW Air Source Heat Pump
Regarded as a trusted and independent buying guide for consumers, the WhatSwimSpa? Best Buy Awards celebrate the best in the swim spa and wellness industry. Each product is rigorously assessed based on build quality, hydrotherapy, energy efficiency, and overall user experience.
Gareth Ward, Global Sales Director at Superior Wellness and Platinum Spas, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted with this recognition. These awards are not just a testament to the strength and innovation of our product range - they’re a powerful endorsement for our customers and global partner network. It's rewarding to see our commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction acknowledged on such a respected platform.”
New for 2025, the Platinum Spas Titan Swim Spa and Chronos Mini Pool have been introduced to further elevate the brand’s presence in the wellness market. These exciting additions join the recently launched AquaSolus Flow Professional Swim Spa, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and wellbeing.
Nick Clamp, Editor-in-Chief of WhatSpa? Media Group, added: “Superior Wellness continues to impress as a global leader in the hot tub and swim spa space - while maintaining strong roots here in the UK. Their new Platinum Spas and AquaSolus ranges, launched earlier this year, demonstrate a clear focus on innovation, thoughtful design, and R&D investment. It’s no surprise to see them earning top honours in the 2025 WhatSwimSpa? Best Buy awards.”
The annual WhatSwimSpa? Best Buy Awards are considered essential reading for prospective buyers, offering independent evaluations of the world’s leading spa and wellness brands.
With these latest accolades, Superior Wellness further solidifies its position at the forefront of the global wellness industry - offering award-winning solutions that deliver luxury, performance, and peace of mind.