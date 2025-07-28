Derbyshire wellness brand secures multiple wins at prestigious industry awards

Quadruple award win for Superior Wellness and Platinum Spas at the 2025 WhatSimSpa? Best Buy Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superior Wellness is thrilled to announce an impressive series of victories in the prestigious 2025 WhatSwimSpa? Best Buy Awards, with four standout products across its portfolio recognised for excellence in design, performance, and value.

The following models received the highly sought-after Best Buy accolades:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AquaSolus Flow Professional Swim Spa

Platinum Spas Titan Swim Spa

Platinum Spas Chronos Mini Pool

Aquark Mr. Silence 11kW Air Source Heat Pump

Couple in hot tub

Regarded as a trusted and independent buying guide for consumers, the WhatSwimSpa? Best Buy Awards celebrate the best in the swim spa and wellness industry. Each product is rigorously assessed based on build quality, hydrotherapy, energy efficiency, and overall user experience.

Gareth Ward, Global Sales Director at Superior Wellness and Platinum Spas, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted with this recognition. These awards are not just a testament to the strength and innovation of our product range - they’re a powerful endorsement for our customers and global partner network. It's rewarding to see our commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction acknowledged on such a respected platform.”

New for 2025, the Platinum Spas Titan Swim Spa and Chronos Mini Pool have been introduced to further elevate the brand’s presence in the wellness market. These exciting additions join the recently launched AquaSolus Flow Professional Swim Spa, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and wellbeing.

Nick Clamp, Editor-in-Chief of WhatSpa? Media Group, added: “Superior Wellness continues to impress as a global leader in the hot tub and swim spa space - while maintaining strong roots here in the UK. Their new Platinum Spas and AquaSolus ranges, launched earlier this year, demonstrate a clear focus on innovation, thoughtful design, and R&D investment. It’s no surprise to see them earning top honours in the 2025 WhatSwimSpa? Best Buy awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WhatSwimSpa? Best Buy Award Winner

The annual WhatSwimSpa? Best Buy Awards are considered essential reading for prospective buyers, offering independent evaluations of the world’s leading spa and wellness brands.

With these latest accolades, Superior Wellness further solidifies its position at the forefront of the global wellness industry - offering award-winning solutions that deliver luxury, performance, and peace of mind.