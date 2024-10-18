Derbyshire town’s rejuvenation reverses trend in pub closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ongoing regeneration of landmark buildings in Ashbourne has seen the opening of two town centre pubs, including the revival of Ashbourne’s oldest original alehouse.

The arrival of the Machine Inn and The Horns following a combined regeneration cost of around £1.5m bucks the nationwide trend of pub closures across the UK.

According to the Morning Advertiser, the number of pubs closing shot up to 80 per month in the first quarter of 2024 – up 51 per cent from the previous year. But local developer Henfox Ltd has ploughed investment into Ashbourne and has commissioned Derby chartered surveyor firm Invise to project manage an ongoing transformation of town centre buildings.

The Horns, in Victoria Square, which is believed to the Ashbourne’s oldest pub, dating back to the 1600s, has returned after going on the market in 2018, followed by a brief spell as a tapas restaurant. Invise has also overseen the refurbishment of the former NatWest building, on the junction of Church Street and Dig Street, to complete the new Machine Inn pub and restaurant.

The Horns

Nathan Lovett, associate director of Invise, has led the two pub projects as principal designer and project manager. He said: “The transformation we are seeing is fantastic for Ashbourne’s residents and the many visitors to this historic town. And when you look around the country and see how quickly pubs are demising, Ashbourne’s revitalisation is all the more remarkable.

“Great care has had to be taken with the refurbishment work to ensure that, as listed buildings, we retained as many original features as possible and designed the interiors with a sympathetic eye on the buildings’ heritage.

“The team involved has achieved a superb result with both the The Horns and the Machine Inn, which I understand has been widely welcomed by locals and tourists alike.”

The regeneration team included main contractor Dawnvale Group, award-winning interior design firm Rachel McLane Ltd and Ashbourne-based architects Channel Design.

The Horns

In the Machine Inn, the former bank vault has been made a prominent feature as a private dining room and the interior brass work and a large clock above the bar subtly complement the age of the building. To ensure modern fire protection regulations were met, the main ceiling needed to be lowered, so replicas were crafted of the original cornice work, while the original detail was retained in the hidden cavity above the new ceiling.

The upper floors of the Machine Inn have been turned into short term holiday lets. Equal care was taken with The Horns to bring back as many original features as possible. A Minton-tiled floor was restored after being uncovered beneath a more modern linoleum flooring. Additionally, the original fireplaces, which had previously been boarded-up, were uncovered, with gas burners replacing what would have originally been open wood or coal fires.

The recent opening of the two pubs coincides with the transformation of a neglected landmark building on the corner of Victoria Square and St John Road, also project managed by Invise, of Sadler Bridge Studios, Derby. That building was turned into the now hugely popular Howell and Marsden delicatessen, which opened on July 31 this year. It is part of an ongoing drive by Henfox to breathe new life into Ashbourne town centre and turnaround the struggling fortunes of businesses in the market town.

Further projects will be announced soon.