The High street chain opened last October, after their owner the Pepco Group took on the lease of several former Wilkos stores.

A spokesperson for Poundland said: “Sadly we were unable to secure a long term lease that would enable us to keep trading. However, we have been able to accommodate all the colleagues who worked there, in roles at nearby stores.”

Poundland has become the latest loss to Alfreton’s town centre after several other stores including WHSmiths and Wilkos recently ceased trading in the town.

Many local residents are concerned by the recent spate of closures, including Stuart Bonus. He said: "We’re going to end up with too many empty spaces. People aren’t going to want to come to the town because there’ll only be one shop out of three that are open. Unless they specifically want a particular item they will take their trade elsewhere.”

Institute Lane has lost another high street chain store after Poundland closed its doors for the final time on Saturday 6 April