The DT was honoured at National World’s inaugural Editorial Excellence Awards, which were held at Headingley Stadium, in Leeds, showcasing the excellent work and achievements of journalists and media brands from across the business.

Derbyshire Times editor Phil Bramley, who collected the award from National World’s Executive Chairman, David Montgomery, said: “This award is a fantastic recognition of all the hard work, creativity and dedication which the team at the Derbyshire Times puts in every single week to produce the range of articles and videos which attract millions of page views on our website every single month.

"I’m lucky to work with such a great team of talented journalists who deliver outstanding content to our website day in and day out.”

David Montgomery presents Derbyshire Times editor Phil Bramley with the award

Following the awards Gary Shipton, National World Deputy Editor-in-Chief, said: “As we worked through more than 100 entries for the 15 awards, the extraordinary talent, creativity and expertise of our journalists shone through.

“Whether they are taking video, recording podcasts, or bringing their own unique and trusted insights to key local stories, the professionalism of today’s reporters and videographers is outstanding.”

In other categories which were recognised at the awards event, the Executive Chairman’s Award went to Neil Pickford, John Clerkin, Duncan Jackson and Chris Page for their coverage of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which was syndicated across the group – including in the Derbyshire Times.