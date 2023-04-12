Derbyshire theme park operator seals national partnership deal with Scouts

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts has agreed a unique three-year deal with the Scouts that will include badge sponsorship, mass gatherings and other activities.

Kathy O’Brien, head of corporate partnerships at the Scout Association, said: “We’re very excited to begin our partnership with Gulliver’s. At Scouts, we’re always looking for new and inspiring partners that can help our leaders deliver skills for life; providing exciting opportunities for connection, adventure and challenge.”

Jamboree weekends will take place at Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath and the company’s three other UK theme park resorts in June and September, giving youngsters from across the country to come together and celebrate with theme park thrills and traditional scouting pursuits such as orienteering and bushcraft.

Gulliver’s mascot Gully Mouse shows off the new Beaver Scout ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ badge.

Gulliver’s is also sponsoring the Beaver Scout ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge, which boys and girls aged six to eight can earn by embarking on a sleepover or camp, and completing mini challenges along the way.

Julie Dalton, managing director of the family-owned business, said: “We are thrilled to announce this special partnership between Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and the Scout Association to encourage and enhance our shared values of adventure, friendship, being outdoors and learning life skills.

“We want to reach as many uniform and badge groups as possible across Derbyshire and the Peak District to share exciting adventures together at Gulliver’s Kingdom.”

The two organisations will also begin working together to create a programme of tailored activities, and badge groups will be offered exclusive discount entry to the theme parks.

Gulliver’s, which is celebrating 45 years since the opening of the original Matlock Bath park, has taken pride in providing days out and adventures for groups of young people and families throughout that time.

Offering everything from tailored workshops to team-building activities at four UK locations, group leaders can build a bespoke adventure at any point in the year.

