Derbyshire theme park Gulliver's Kingdom begins milestone year with Mother's Day discount tickets
A Matlock Bath theme park will open for the 2023 season this month, kicking off a milestone year for the company with special Mother’s Day discount tickets.
Gulliver’s Kingdom will reopen on Saturday, March 18 – the 45th year in business for the empire which began in the village and now encompasses four resort parks across England which have been the destination for millions of memorable family outings.
Managing director Julie Dalton, daughter of founders Ray and Hilary Phillips, said: “It is nearly half a century since we opened Gulliver’s Kingdom and we are so proud of how our family-owned business has progressed and thrilled to continue serving families in the Matlock Bath community and beyond.
“We are expecting strong visitor numbers this year with a growing number of people seeking great value days out and short stays in this much-loved part of the country.”
She added: “We are excited to share more about our plans to celebrate our 45th anniversary as the year progresses with plenty of special surprises at Gulliver’s Kingdom to excite the young and young at heart.
“While some things have naturally changed over the years, what remains the same is our commitment to providing first-class theme park resorts where families make magical memories.”
The opening weekend will see a 50 per cent discount on all adult tickets, so mums can enjoy a trip with the family filled with fun and thrills.
Gulliver’s celebrations will be supported by a partnership with the Beano, meaning characters Dennis and Gnasher will be making daily appearances throughout the spring and guests can ride the Beano Friends Super 6 rides and enjoy other mischievous activities.