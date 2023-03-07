Gulliver’s Kingdom will reopen on Saturday, March 18 – the 45th year in business for the empire which began in the village and now encompasses four resort parks across England which have been the destination for millions of memorable family outings.

Managing director Julie Dalton, daughter of founders Ray and Hilary Phillips, said: “It is nearly half a century since we opened Gulliver’s Kingdom and we are so proud of how our family-owned business has progressed and thrilled to continue serving families in the Matlock Bath community and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are expecting strong visitor numbers this year with a growing number of people seeking great value days out and short stays in this much-loved part of the country.”

Gulliver's Kingdom has attracted huge numbers of visitors to Matlock Bath since it first opened in 1978.

She added: “We are excited to share more about our plans to celebrate our 45th anniversary as the year progresses with plenty of special surprises at Gulliver’s Kingdom to excite the young and young at heart.

“While some things have naturally changed over the years, what remains the same is our commitment to providing first-class theme park resorts where families make magical memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening weekend will see a 50 per cent discount on all adult tickets, so mums can enjoy a trip with the family filled with fun and thrills.