Roni Moskwa, right, after finishing second in the creative colouring category.

Roni Moskwa, 19, from NJUK Hair and Beauty in Clowne, was the UK runner up in the XPOSURE Creative Colour Category at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards.

Ms Moskwa was up against 90 other artists who reached the Grand Final at London’s Roundhouse, and said she was thrilled to have progressed so far in the competition.

“It feels absolutely amazing to place second in one of the most prestigious hair awards there is. I only qualified in September so this is a huge achievement for me.

“To showcase my work in London was so surreal- I’m only 19 so this is just the beginning for me.”

The hard work began back in March with a photographic entry, from which over 600 hopefuls were then filtered down to 90 finalists. The grand final, which attracted more than 700 guests, was co-hosted by Fearne Cotton and Patrick Cameron.

This category tested Ms Moskwa’s creative colouring skills. It also requires contestants to keep hair in exceptional condition, making it one of the most challenging parts of the competition.

As well as receiving a trophy, Ms Moskwa won a tailored development programme from Wella Professionals, a professional toolkit and trade press exposure.

Allison Hargreaves, Wella’s national education operations and events manager, said: "This has been a special night like no other and to recognise the up-and-coming talent in our industry is hugely important to us.