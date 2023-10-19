A team leader from Derbyshire who supports individuals with learning disabilities has been shortlisted for a Great British Care Award which pay tribute to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lloyd Francis, Team Leader at Cygnet Social Care’s Long Eaton Day Service, has been named a finalist in the Dignity in Care category. The award will be presented to an individual who can demonstrate the significance of maximising client independence and choice, whilst respecting and maintaining privacy and dignity at all times.

Lloyd was nominated by his manager, Georgina Carlisle. She said: “I nominated Lloyd as he has been a dedicated Team Leader to the service for 15 years and he has always gone above and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Lloyd takes pride in his high standard of care and does his best to lead the team in following his morals and standards.

Lloyd Francis is up for a Great British Care Award

“Lloyd has built up a good relationship with the service user’s families over the years which is a crucial part to the care we provide to our individuals. He has great knowledge of the service users and will ensure each individual is well cared for and always acts in their best interest.”

Long Eaton Day Services, part of the Cygnet Social Care division, specialises in supporting individuals with a primary diagnosis of a learning disability, in addition to those with physical disabilities and autism. It has a long history of enhancing the quality of life of the individuals who attend the service.

On being named a finalist, Lloyd said: “I feel honoured and filled with great gratitude that I have been nominated for this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be acknowledged by the company outlines the dedication and commitment I have demonstrated throughout my career and I will strive to ensure that this continues.

“Whatever the outcome of the awards, I feel extremely proud to have been named a finalist.”

Cygnet Group CEO, Dr Tony Romero, said: “Lloyd thoroughly deserves to be named as a finalist in the Great British Care Awards.

“At Cygnet Group, we strive to provide the highest quality and standard of care and always put our service users at the heart of what we do. This is demonstrated impeccably by Lloyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a compassionate, motivated and value-driven member of staff and we are incredibly fortunate that we get the benefit of his expertise and dedication. He is helping to change the lives of service users for the better and I wish him the very best of luck for the awards.”