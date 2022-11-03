Derbyshire street food cafe launched during the pandemic wins national Good Food Award

Street Food Kitchen, based in Long Eaton, has been awarded a Blue Ribbon as a part of Good Food Awards in Cafes category.

Since 2002 Good Food Awards recognise the best culinary venues in the UK including cafes, hotels, pubs, takeaways and chip shops. Blue Ribbon awards are given to venues with highest customer ratings.

Phil Lombardi, 43, Street Food Kitchen owner, said: “I was over the moon when I found out. This award proves we are headed in the right direction with our food. I wouldn’t expect a success like that when we first opened.”

Street Food Kitchen based in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, has been awarded a Blue Ribbon as a part of national Good Food Awards in cafes category.

Phil, who has been a chef for over 20 years, decided to start his own business during the pandemic, when many businesses were struggling.

He said: “I was a chef and we got furloughed, there was no work going on. I decided I'll bite the bullet and do what I've always wanted - open my own business. For as long as I can remember I've been passionate about my food. I wanted to take that risk, get my own little place and see what sort of food I can offer to people.”

Taking the risk paid off and what started as a small dining place soon turned out to be a successful food business as now Phil owns not only a cafe, but also a food van operating across Derbyshire and offering street food during various events, including weddings and festivals.

The business, based on College Street, specialises in flatbread dishes from Greek style chicken to Tandoori King prawns or Falafal and fresh stone baked pizza; all freshly made to order. Other favourites include meat and bread dishes filled with pulled pork, fish bites and tandoori chicken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street Food Kitchen offers food ranging from breakfasts, through pasta pots and salad rolls to sweet treats.

Phil said: “When we first started we opened during the pandemic and the local community came and supported us through the bad times. It was quiet, no one was allowed to sit in the cafes and restaurants. But people were ordering from us and collecting and sometimes we were delivering to them.

“We came through with the help of the Long Eaton community and now we have won the Good Food award, which is a big achievement. I'm hoping to win more awards and take my business even further.”

What started as a small dining place soon turned out to be a successful food business as now Phil not only owns a cafe, but also a food van operating across Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad